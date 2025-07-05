Blo Blow Dry Bar to open in Argyle

Blo Blow Dry Bar, a national franchise offering hair and makeup services, is set to open its newest location on July 11 at 8131 Gateway Drive, Suite 800, at the corner of FM 407 and Gateway Drive.

The salon will feature five signature blowout styles, custom looks, hair treatments, and five makeup options. It will also offer a limited-time “Founder’s Mane Squeeze Membership”—two blowouts a month for $75, plus discounts on additional services and retail products.

The Argyle location is owned by local resident and entrepreneur Amber Sams. A former district manager for a national drugstore chain and a longtime real estate agent, Sams said her love for weekly blowouts inspired her to bring the Blo brand closer to home.

“I am beyond excited to bring Blo Blow Dry Bar to Argyle, a place where women and girls of all ages can treat themselves and feel confident after their visit,” said Sams. “As a longtime client, I know how special the experience is, and I cannot wait to create that same happiness for our guests here.”

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for July 24.

Blo Blow Dry Bar will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, visit blomedry.com/blo-argyle or call (940) 464-7500.

Founded in Canada in 2007, Blo Blow Dry Bar now has more than 165 locations across North America.