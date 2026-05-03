Harris wins Flower Mound Place 5 council race, caps grassroots campaign

Flower Mound voters elected Planning and Zoning Commissioner Clare Harris to the Town Council Place 5 seat Saturday, defeating Susan Cox and Ethan Mitchell in a race that attracted a lot of attention.

The officially nonpartisan contest drew notable political involvement. Cox was endorsed by the Denton County Republican Party, U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound), and State Representatives Ben Bumgarner (R-Flower Mound), and Mitch Little (R-Lewisville), while Harris received backing from the Denton County Democratic Party.

“While high-profile legislators campaigned against me, it was that grassroots effort that won the day,” Harris said in a statement.

Combined unofficial results from Denton and Tarrant counties show Harris with 54.96% of the vote (2,953 votes), followed by Cox with 41.58% (2,234 votes) and Mitchell with 3.46% (186 votes). A total of 5,373 votes were cast in the race.

Harris, 60, a registered nurse and former Wales resident who moved to Flower Mound nearly six years ago with her husband, James, ran on a platform centered on the town’s Strategic Goals and Objectives. She said her priorities include strengthening long-term financial planning, increasing tree canopy and parkland, and ensuring effective and efficient emergency services.

She also emphasized honoring SMARTGrowth principles and the town’s Master Plan, promoting community-focused economic development, expanding facilities in far west Flower Mound, preserving the Cross Timbers ecosystem, supporting existing businesses and pursuing innovative traffic solutions.

“Thank you to the Flower Mound voters for your trust,” Harris said. “They say Master Gardeners aren’t afraid of a little hard work, and this campaign proved it. By staying nonpartisan, I had the pleasure of working with neighbors from both sides of the aisle who put Flower Mound first. The support I received from people in this community means everything. I am humbled, honored to serve, and ready to work for you.”

The Place 5 seat is being vacated by Mayor Pro Tem Ann Martin, who is completing her third and final term due to the town’s term limit rule. Harris will be sworn in later this month.