Marcus High School quarterback transferring to Denton Ryan

Marcus High School will have a new starting quarterback in the fall after Colton Nussmeier started attending Denton Ryan High School recently.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Nussmeier will likely be Ryan’s starting quarterback for the 2026 season after spending three years at Marcus High School in Flower Mound.

The University Interscholastic League does not allow students to transfer for athletic reasons, so there might be a district executive meeting in regard to Nussmeier’s eligibility to play his senior year at Ryan.

According to DMN, Nussmeier threw for 1,382 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception before ending his junior year early with a knee injury.

Despite a hot start, the Marauders finished 5-4 in 2025 and missed the playoffs after losing to Coppell in the final game of the season.

On the other hand, Denton Ryan finished 2025 with a 12-2 record, only losing to powerhouse Aledo twice, including once in the state quarterfinals.

It was the tenth year in a row the Raiders had made the playoffs.

Football runs in the Nussmeier family, as Colton’s older bother, Garrett, recently finished his collegiate career as LSU’s starting quarterback and was drafted why the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Their father, Doug Nussmeier, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints of the NFL.

Colton Nussmeier is one of two top quarterbacks to change schools in the Denton County area.

Argyle High School recently picked up Prosper Walnut Grove transfer Hayes Hackney after Maguire Gasperson graduated and will soon suit up for the University of Texas at San Antonio.