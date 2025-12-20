Argyle family shares playbook for success

On any given week, Maguire Gasperson can be found leading the Argyle Eagles in practices, film study, workouts, and, of course, up and down the football field as their confident do-it-all starting quarterback. It’s a role he doesn’t take lightly. He feels the weight of it in every huddle and every game-day snap, and yet, he carries it all for the sake of his teammates, coaches, and, especially, the man he knows is somewhere in the stands cheering him on.

Not a Friday night goes by that his dad, Brian Gasperson, isn’t dropping everything he has on his plate as a partner and right-hand-man to Marty Bryan of Marty B’s fame—meetings, restaurant openings, and a to-do list a country mile long—to plant himself in the bleachers and be “just dad” for a few hours with his wife, Angela, and daughter, Brynlee.

No long phone calls with Marty B. No financial reports. No employee trainings.

His son is leading the hometown team; nothing is more important. And trust Maguire when he says he thrives off it.

“I think my dad’s work ethic has definitely rubbed off on me over the years,” Maguire said. “Just how he competes and his mindset; I love how confident he is in himself.”

Maguire and Brian certainly didn’t break the mold when it comes to unbreakable father-son bonds. That’s especially true in Argyle, where winning may not be the only thing—but it’s pretty darn close. But spend a few minutes with the Gaspersons, and it becomes clear that the worlds of family, football, and business aren’t mutually exclusive. They overlap in meaningful, everyday ways—shaping routines, priorities, and how they carry themselves under pressure.

The same drive Brian pours into helping build the Marty B’s brand is the one Maguire brings to leading the Eagles under the Friday night lights. Their story isn’t about balancing separate roles; it’s about how those roles fuel each other—creating a family identity rooted in commitment, work ethic, and showing up when it matters.

“Playing any sport in Argyle is great. Everyone supports the teams—no matter what. And it makes you want to fight even harder to be your best when you’re out there on the field,” Maguire said.

Dad agreed wholeheartedly.

“Our biggest fulfillment [at work] is employing and making an impact on the young people of the community,” Brian Gasperson said. “I want my kids to learn hard work and what it means to build a business and work for yourself and go out and hustle and grind.”

Almost everyone in southern Denton County has been to at least one of Marty B’s restaurants. And when it comes right down to it, Marty Bryan himself deserves all the credit for creating an unmistakable and relatable brand. However, another person behind the Marty B’s brand is just as important to its success.

Brian Gasperson is the complementary piece of that wildly successful puzzle.

His family has lived in Flower Mound since the 1950s, and he’s carried their entrepreneurial mindset forward with precision. He got his start as a young kid mowing lawns for neighbors and quickly grew it into what would later become a successful venture in Grassperson Lawn Care & Landscape—a play on his last name. In 2018, he sold the business after 19 long years. But as everyone quickly learned, he was far from done in the business world.

He joined forces with his longtime friend, Marty Bryan, in 2019 and became a partner the following year. Since then, the dynamic duo have been the geniuses behind Cactus Canyon, Branded Bowls, and 1845 Texas, among others.

Bryan knew he had a gem in Gasperson. The two used to work together at Outback Steakhouse in the 1990s.

“Eventually, Brian went off to start his landscaping company, but he was still a customer and had been coming to Marty B’s almost every Friday,” Bryan said. “At one point, I stopped seeing him, and I was like, ‘What the heck? Where did Brian run off to? I called him and was like, ‘Hey, dude, did I upset you?’ He goes, ‘No, but your margaritas suck.’ All I could say was, ‘You’re right. They do suck.’”

The next thing Bryan knew, he and Gasperson were teaming up again, this time to bring in a bartender from one of the local liquor reps. Meanwhile, Gasperson took it upon himself to redo the entire margarita menu.

“He kept saying, ‘You should let me come work for you,’” Bryan said. “I really wasn’t taking him seriously, but he meant it. So we did, and honestly, it just started with him asking me to give him a list of things I didn’t want to do.”

The success of Bryan’s restaurants doesn’t go unseen by the community, and it’s his name and face that everyone associates with them. Still, Gasperson has clearly elevated the brand to what it is today. And the secret sauce is all about family and growing within the community.

For instance, the employees usually are local kids that Maguire goes to school with. Gasperson’s daughter, Brynlee, is also in the family business. She has handled accounting duties for Branded Bowls and Cactus Canyon. Marty B’s daughter, McKaylee, will help lead their newest venture, The Reserve at Marty B’s event center. Meanwhile, Marty B’s son, Brooks, has also worked for his dad while doubling as one of Maguire’s trusty wide receivers.

Beyond serving up great food and drinks, Marty B’s businesses have hosted Bible studies and charity events, and even the signs the Argyle football team uses to call plays feature the Marty B’s logo.

A perk of having your work life firing on all cylinders is that you can come home and bask in your kids’ successes. And there’s no doubt that Maguire is checking all of those boxes. The Eagles ‘ signal-caller threw for 2,895 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 11 INTs as a junior. He also ran for another 382 yards and seven touchdowns while leading Argyle to a 13-2 record and Class 5A DII state semifinal appearance. This year, Gasperson had the Eagles back in the playoffs throwing for 3,376 yards and 35 touchdowns and 9 rushing TD’s. He is committed to the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Argyle football coach Todd Rodgers commended Maguire’s hard work through the recruiting process and his leadership as a senior.

“Maguire was thrust into a quarterback position his sophomore year, and he had a great junior year campaign,” he said. “Recruiting has been a big deal for him to find a place to play, and now he can just relax and be the starting quarterback of our football team, so I’m excited for him.”

Remaining calm under pressure comes easily when you know you have the right team around you at home. His mom, Angela, has stepped up to take care of Maguire’s social media and highlight reels.

Brian even joked that he anointed his wife with the title of marketing director for their son.

“She was on Twitter messaging coaches for 20 months trying to get him on their radars,” Gasperson said. “She was putting out his recruitment videos and just consistently helping him out.”

Maguire said that the level of commitment didn’t go unnoticed.

“She told me to focus on other stuff because I’m not a big social media guy, so she tends to take care of that for me,” he said. “I let her handle that part, and I focus on my training and doing what I have to do. I’m looking forward to getting to UT-San Antonio and playing at the collegiate level.”

No matter where the future takes Maguire, he will always be welcomed at home and his community—where the Gasperson name continues to be synonymous with family, football, and business.

“I never have to question Brian or Maguire’s commitment level to anything they do,” Bryan said. “That is what helps them drive their success and helps accomplish the goals they set for themselves.”