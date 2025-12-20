Highland Village resident crowned National All-American Miss 2025-2026

Kylie Elizabeth West traveled to Orlando with a dream and returned to Highland Village with a crown after being named National All-American Miss 2025-2026 in November.

The 21-year-old has represented Highland Village at National All-American Miss every year since 2019, except when she was crowned Miss South Texas Teen in 2023.

Finally, after years of pursuit, West earned the crown with titles as Winner of the Runaway (All-American Division), 1st runner-up in Top Model, 2nd runner-up in the actress competition and 3rd runner-up in Fresh Face.

She also earned the Spirit of the Pageant Award and Top 5 Face of Ashley Renee.

According to a press release, the result is an unprecedented sweep that showcased West’s talent across every part of the competition.

“After seven years of competing and dreaming of this title, I’m truly so excited and shocked to be your next National All-American Miss,” said West. “I already have so many plans for this year and I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

West is pursuing her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting with a minor in entrepreneurship at Abilene Christian University.

It’s a fitting path for West, who has been a performer since she was three years old and has built her career through live theater, television, film, voice work, guitar and pointe ballet.

West has used her platform to focus on the importance of mental health to her generation, especially since she has been living with Auditory Processing Disorder.

She even authored her own illustrated children’s book about the disorder, “Clouds.”

Another way she has given back to the community is through her service platform, Kylie’s Comfort Cases, which collects and donates satin pillowcases to children from divorced homes, in foster care, young hospital patients or residents of women’s and homeless shelters.

This year, she took her collective international by expanding into the United Kingdom.

As National All-American Miss 2025-2026, West won a year of national representation, a summer 2026 tour across state pageants nationwide and an impressive collection of gifts and sponsorships.

However, West said no prize compares to the privilege of representing young women across the country and serving as a voice of confidence for girls everywhere.

“National American Miss has instilled so much confidence in me,” she said. “From the time I started competing at the age of 14 until now, I have had a goal of helping build up the next generation of girls just like the system did for me.”

During the summer tour, West plans to share her story and host confidence workshops as a way to inspire the girls that hope to follow in her footsteps.

“I am genuinely so honored to hold this title,” she said. “And I will do my best to make our nation proud.”