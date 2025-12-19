Justin’s Old Town gets a new look with recently-completed mural at Justin Discount Boots

Justin’s Old Town got a little bit prettier on Thursday with the addition of a new mural at Justin Discount Boots at the corner of West 1st Street and FM 156.

The mural, which was painted by local artist Adam Davenport, paints a picture of cowboys rounding up cattle with the Justin water tower in the background.

According to the city, the art was partly funded through the City’s Economic Development Corporation, which helps support public art and community placemaking in the downtown area.

“We’re excited to share that the mural at Justin Discount Boots is finished,” said Justin’s Economic Development Corporation on Facebook. “A huge thanks to Adam Davenport for bringing this space to life with his incredible talent and vision.”

Justin’s EDC unanimously voted to approve the design of the new mural at Justin Discount Boots at its August 21 meeting.

In March, Justin unveiled another mural in Old Town at the Classy Cactus Antique Mall on West 3rd Street.

Davenport has done multiple works around town.

He was commissioned by the Town of Bartonville in 2022 to commemorate the town’s history on the south side of the Bartonville Store.

He also finished up another mural in Justin at the Hilltop Truck Park.

For more information on Justin’s Old Town plan, visit the city’s website.