City of Justin Update – March 2025

Spring is in the air, and there’s no better time to get out and enjoy all that Justin has to offer! As the temperatures warm up, our downtown is the perfect place to take a stroll, shop local, and grab a bite to eat. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out the brand-new mural right outside The Classy Cactus Antique Mall at 100 West 3rd Street! This vibrant piece of art is not only a great addition to our city’s charm but also the perfect Instagram-worthy spot to capture your time in Justin. Next time you’re downtown, snap a picture and tag the City—we’d love to see your photos!

We are also excited to welcome 1911 Beef to our growing business community! This locally owned shop is now open and offers premium, locally sourced beef right here in Justin. Whether you’re looking for high-quality steaks, roasts, or ground beef, 1911 Beef is a great place to stock up. Supporting our local businesses helps our community thrive, so be sure to stop by and welcome them to town!

While we enjoy the beauty of spring, it’s also important to remember that this time of year brings an increased risk of severe weather. March marks the start of storm season, and now is a great time to make sure you and your family are prepared. Keep emergency supplies stocked, check that your flashlights and weather radios have fresh batteries, and have a plan in place in case of severe storms or tornado warnings. Sign up for emergency alerts, and always have a way to receive weather updates, especially at night. Taking these small steps now can make all the difference when a storm hits.

I encourage everyone to take advantage of the beautiful days ahead—whether that means exploring downtown, supporting our local businesses, or simply enjoying the outdoors. And as always, stay safe, stay weather-aware, and let’s continue making Justin a great place to live, work, and visit!