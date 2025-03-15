Bartonville Town Update – March 2025

Hello Bartonville!

After enduring the bitter cold snap in mid-February, it’s a relief to finally feel the promise of warmer days ahead. The sustained freezing temperatures tested our resilience, but as winter loosens its grip, I’m looking forward to all the opportunities that come with a new season. Here in Bartonville, we have plenty to be excited about, from upcoming community projects to our Memorial Day event that will bring us together.

With warmer weather on the horizon, we are gearing up to continue vital improvements to our town’s infrastructure, particularly along E. Jeter Road. As part of our ongoing commitment to safer and more efficient roadways, we are moving forward with E. Jeter Phase II, the second stage of a carefully planned three-phase reconstruction project that includes geogrid to stabilize the asphalt surface. Work is projected to begin in April or May and will build upon the progress made in Phase I, which started near Porter Road. Ultimately, this effort will extend all the way to Gibbons Road, ensuring a smoother and more durable roadway for our residents.

The Phase II bid opening was held on Feb. 20 to evaluate potential contractors and determine the best path forward. The selected contractor is expected to be approved at the March 18 Town Council meeting. We appreciate your patience and support as we make these necessary improvements, and we’ll continue to provide updates as the project progresses.

I’m pleased to share an important update regarding traffic safety in our community – TxDOT has officially approved the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of I.T. Neely Road and FM 407. This long-awaited improvement has been in progress for over two years, starting with the initial request in February 2023 and aiming for completion by the end of June 2025 at the earliest.

We understand that this intersection has been a point of concern for many residents, and while an exact installation date has not yet been determined, we are committed to keeping the community informed as TxDOT finalizes its timeline. This signal will play a key role in improving traffic flow and, most importantly, enhancing safety for both drivers and pedestrians. We appreciate your patience and will share updates as soon as more details become available.

At the Feb. 18 Town Council meeting, I was honored to receive a certificate and bell from the Salvation Army in recognition of Bartonville’s incredible generosity in the Mayoral Red Kettle Challenge. This year, our town ranked No. 1 in Denton County for donations and No. 2 across Denton and Collin counties. I’m especially proud to announce that Bartonville surpassed Lewisville, Highland Village, and Flower Mound. Thanks to our community’s outstanding generosity and teamwork, we raised an impressive $5,943, exceeding last year’s total and helping support the vital work of the Salvation Army. This achievement reflects the kindness and spirit that make Bartonville so special. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and made this success possible.

The Bartonville Farmer’s Market is back! Kicking off on Sunday, March 2, and running through October, the market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Bartonville Store. This is a great opportunity to shop for fresh, locally-sourced products while supporting our small businesses. Vendors will offer fresh produce, artisanal goods, homemade treats, handcrafted items, plants, and more. It’s the perfect way to connect with neighbors, discover unique finds, and celebrate our vibrant community. Mark your calendars and stop by each Sunday.

Development Update:

The Reserve at Marty B’s event center has broken ground across I.T. Neely from Marty B’s restaurant.

Discover Strength had their Grand Opening in January. Located on the ground floor of Cloud 9 Salon & Spa.

Andy’s Custard is open and will host a Grand Opening in April, the exact date to be determined.

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

Do not miss any exciting news, updates, or meetings; visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates by clicking on “NOTIFY ME.”