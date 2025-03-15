From IT to Poolside: Catch the wave of perfection with Pool Care Specialists

When it comes to keeping your pool pristine, Doug Holcombe and his team at Pool Care Specialists might care about it just as much as you do—maybe even more. That might sound like a big claim, but Doug and his crew, all certified pool specialists, are pros at ensuring pool owners in Flower Mound and nearby areas enjoy hassle-free, crystal-clear pools as they gear up for another swimming season.

In 2007, he and his wife Denise dove all in, and since then, they’ve helped thousands of customers keep their pools well-maintained, with hundreds now on weekly service—earning over 184 five-star reviews from happy clients.

“We look after every single one like it’s our own pool,” Doug said. “Come spring, folks can’t wait to jump in, and we make that happen by keeping pools clean and running at their best. With our weekly maintenance, we use our advanced tech platform to snap before-and-after pics, track chemical readings, log the chemicals we use, and jot down notes—then we send it all to our customers in a digital report via email. Plus, we shoot them a quick ‘on our way’ text so they know we’re coming.”

Doug didn’t start in pools. He was a Senior IT Consultant at a multi-billion-dollar insurer before finding his true calling in pools in 2007. What began as a side gig became a full-time passion, and now, after nearly 20 years, their team—including service manager Nathan Clark—has the expertise to keep your pool in top shape year-round. Pool Care Specialists, a leader in cleanings, maintenance, inspections, automation, repairs, and remodels—from small upgrades to full backyard transformations—has also won the “Best of Denton” People’s Choice Award multiple times.

Whatever your pool care needs, their solutions fit your style and budget.

“Your pool isn’t just water. There’s lots of technology in modern pools and equipment, and over time, stuff breaks or needs a technical background to troubleshoot,” Doug explained. “Our proactive approach keeps pools running smoothly, so customers don’t worry.”

If you want your pool to look great this summer, you owe yourself and your family the Pool Care Specialists difference. Visit poolcarespecialists.com for more and a free in-home estimate for your pool and spa needs. Call or text 972-829-8485 or email [email protected].

(Sponsored content)