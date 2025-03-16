Harvest Happenings – March 2025

Every community is shaped by the people who call it home, and our residents are truly the driving force behind the incredible transformations we see every day. They are making a difference! One family in our community is leading the charge in making our community and world more accepting and kind towards their peers with Down syndrome.

When Katie and Micheal Burwell received an at-birth diagnosis that their daughter, Tatum, had Down syndrome they immediately began to research and learn everything they could about it. “This is where the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) came into play. They had online groups for parents who had children diagnosed with Down syndrome that could connect and share information, etc.,” said Katie. The DSDN has been a game changer for the Burwell family and they want to help this organization continue to help other families.

In 2023, the Burwells decided to participate in the DSDN’s “Let’s be Pals—Rock Your Socks” campaign. This is the theme for World Down Syndrome Day, which is observed annually on March 21 to represent the triplication (or trisomy) of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome. This day celebrates individuals with Down syndrome and promotes awareness, inclusion, and advocacy. Participants are encouraged to wear brightly colored, mismatched socks as a symbol of individuality and to show support for people with Down syndrome. Mismatched socks are a visual metaphor for the idea that everyone is unique. The Burwells asked their family and friends to purchase and rock their socks! For every pair of socks sold, $5 is donated back to DSDN. Katie said, “so not only are you rocking your socks, but you are also helping a non-profit organization that is instrumental for parents with children who have Down syndrome.”

The Burwells have two children at Argyle West Elementary—Maisie (6) and Noah (9). Their daughter, Tatum, is now 2 years old.

In 2024, the Burwells wanted to do something big. “We decided to go bigger in 2024 when we got our elementary school involved and even bigger in 2025 to supply each student and teacher with a pair of socks. We are hoping to focus on other elementary schools in our district next year and the following years,” said Katie. In November 2024, the Burwells announced they needed 755 pairs of socks to accomplish their goal—not an easy feat (pun intended). Katie and Michael mobilized their family and friends and took to social media. “There is power in sharing and we wanted to create a movement,” Katie said. Their family and friends began sharing the campaign on their social media accounts. Everyone was talking about the socks and wanted to support Team Tatum! On January 23, Katie announced that they reached their goal! They are able to provide 755 pairs of socks to Argyle West Elementary so all of the students and staff can wear them on March 21 for World Down Syndrome Day!

We are so proud of the Burwell family and their work to make Harvest a better place for everyone. We hope you will join in by wearing mismatched socks on March 21! It’s a great conversation starter so you can raise awareness of Down syndrome. You can also join the Burwell family at Chick-Fil-A in Argyle on March 21 for spirit night. All funds raised will go back to the DSDN.