As I write this, the weather is still dictating our daily activities. Hopefully, by the first day of spring, we will be in total charge of our calendars. Still in the “let’s do healthy positive things” mindset, there are several activities in March on the Ranch that fits this goal.

For ideas to spruce up your home’s interior or landscape, stop in at the Robson Ranch Women’s Club annual Home & Garden Show on Saturday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse. See the latest home and garden products and trends. Bring your friends and neighbors. Talk with vendors and learn more about North Texas landscaping and home improvement products! The Home & Garden Show is free to the public. Proceeds benefit Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas.

Want to see how well you “fit” inside your own vehicle for maximum comfort and safety? Head to the Robson Ranch clubhouse on March 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for CarFit. This is a Motor Vehicle Crash Prevention Program that is designed to check how well a person “fits” inside their own vehicle. Proper fit can greatly increase drivers’ safety and the safety of others. Who knew! It takes about 25 minutes to complete by a CarFit technician. Pull up to our cones and stay seated in your car. Adaptive devices will be available to assess individual needs. You must pre-register!

In addition to your regular healthcare checkups, attend the annual Robson Ranch Health Fair on Saturday, March 22, in the clubhouse during the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a great opportunity to get some questions answered or find that medical professional you might have been looking for in the area!

Contribute to the healthcare of others and participate in the next blood drive on March 22, hosted by the Pilot Knob Rotary Club. America has the safest and most abundant blood supply in the world. According to Carter BloodCare, one in seven patients entering a hospital may need blood, plasma, or platelet transfusions. Cancer patients use 25 percent of all blood donations.

Still trying to keep a wholesome diet? March also happens to be National Nutrition Month with initiatives, projects and events aiming to raise awareness on the importance of healthy eating. March is also a month-long period for raising awareness on caffeine consumption. Pick your celebrations wisely!