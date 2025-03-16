Hudspeth: A new era of city service, Denton 311 launches this month

Providing superior customer service and keeping the Denton community informed are two of my top priorities as mayor. I know that when residents have questions, concerns or service requests, they deserve a simple, efficient and responsive way to connect with their city government. That’s why I am excited to introduce Denton 311, a new way for everyone to access city-related information and services.

Beginning this month, Denton 311 will serve as an easy-to-remember number and single point of contact for all non-emergency service requests and general inquiries. Whether you need to report a pothole, request solid waste and recycling services, inquire about city programs or find out about upcoming events, 311 ensures you get the answer you need quickly, all through one centralized system.

One of the benefits of 311 is that it simplifies communication between the community and the City of Denton. Instead of searching through multiple phone numbers or websites to find the right department, you can now dial 311, visit our website at cityofdenton.com/denton311, or utilize an app to be connected to a city representative who can assist you. Our trained staff will ensure your request is properly routed and addressed in a timely manner. In addition to handling service requests, 311 is an information hub, providing you with details on everything from permits and city ordinances to public meetings and recreational programs. Our goal is to eliminate confusion, reduce response times and enhance transparency so you feel more connected.

We encourage everyone to start using Denton 311 starting this month and to download the new app when it is released for even more convenient access. Together, we are building a more connected, responsive and customer-focused city.