Just the Facts with Mayor Rob Robertson – March 2025

Town Council May 3, 2025 General and Special Elections

As part of the General Election, two citizens will be elected at large to serve a two-year term for Mayor, Council Place 2 and Council Place 4 (May 2025 to May 2027).

As part of the Special Election, one citizen will be elected at large to serve the remaining term for Council Place 3 (May 2025 to May 2026).

February 14th was the filing deadline for submitting an application for a place on the May 3 ballot. The following residents submitted applications for the following positions:

Mayor: Ron Robertson, Jeff Mayer

Council Place 2: Victoria Hubbard

Council Place 4: Janae Newton, Shawn Gaudet, Dale Andrews

Council Place 3 (Special Election): Paula Perry Castillo.

For additional election and/or voting information, please visit votedenton.gov.

Development News

The Preliminary Plat for the proposed Quarter Horse Estates development has been approved by both the Town Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission. The Final Plat, located at the northwest corner of Woodland Drive and Chinn Chapel, includes four two-acre lots with one entrance on Woodland Drive. The Final Plat is scheduled to be on the Planning and Zoning agenda in April.

The Preliminary Plat for the proposed Aune Ranch Development is scheduled to be on the Town Council agenda on March 10th at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The development is located on Copper Canyon Road, just south of Quiet Hill. The proposed development includes: 22 two-acre lots, three detention areas and two entrances on Copper Canyon Road.

Be Weather Aware

With spring approaching, so does unpredictable Texas spring weather. If you would like to receive information on severe weather in Copper Canyon, you can sign up for alerts on the town’s website. Simply go to the “Residents” section, and select “Emergency Weather.”

To enhance communication with the public and local businesses, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (DCESD1) is now using the Everbridge public warning platform. This system will continue to provide subscription-based weather notifications automatically sent from the National Weather Service, with alerts distributed based on geographical relevance.

Shred Day

Mark your calendar for this year’s Spring Shred Day! Many residents took advantage of last year’s opportunity to safely dispose of papers, documents, etc. after “April tax filing.” This year it will be held on April 26 from 8-11:30 a.m. at Town Hall.