Good neighbors make good fences

Last year was a whirlwind for Lantana residents Geoff and Gina Campbell. The happy couple took a bold leap when Geoff left behind his job in corporate America in search of something fulfilling that they could do together. After exploring several solid options, they eventually found the perfect fit: a local fence company called Stand Strong Fencing of Argyle.

All they needed next was for their community to welcome them with open arms. Thankfully, they got that and so much more.

“It’s scary to start a new business in a different industry. It was a big jump, but we’re grateful that our community has supported us in ways we never imagined,” Gina said. “Business has been good, and we are continuing to expand.”

Stand Strong Fencing of Argyle will celebrate its first anniversary in April, but when you hear customers sing their praises so loudly, you’d think they’re talking about a company that’s been here for decades. In one year, Stand Strong has shown its commitment to the community a thousand times over—whether it be installing sturdy fences or sponsoring local events such as the Double Oak July 4th event and Turkey Trot festivities or the Lantana Dad’s Bourbon and BBQ event this past fall.

When it comes to fence work, they have become the go-to choice for homeowners who know it’s past time for them to invest in a new fence. It could be that their fence just blew down after another North Texas storm, or perhaps it’s time for something new that provides more privacy, a unique look to boost their property’s curb appeal, and can stand the test of time.

Regardless of the reason, Stand Strong Fencing of Argyle can help. Their fencing solutions include maintenance, repair, staining for existing fences, and complete replacement for those that have been destroyed or have worn out their welcome. They also offer customized project solutions for homeowners who want something unique. Not every fencing company can do that.

Stand Strong offers diverse fencing services for residential and commercial clients. Some of their commercial projects include a new fence for The Well Church and a fence for a new basketball court at a nearby park. The company is fully insured and offers free consultations and estimates. It warranties all its work and even offers financing options for all sizes of projects.

“We want to offer reliable and quality work and separate ourselves with customer service,” Gina added.

For more information, visit standstrongfencing.com/argyle-tx or call 940-412-1412.

