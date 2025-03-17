Body of kayaker recovered at Lake Lewisville

The Lewisville Fire Department and Denton County’s Texas Game Wardens responded to a report of a missing kayaker at the northern part of Lake Lewisville at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews that included both of the Lewisville Fire Department’s boats arrived to search the area just south of the Lewisville Toll Bridge.

The body of a 29-year-old male from Little Elm, who was wearing a life jacket, was recovered around 11 p.m. by Lewisville FD. He was released to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office soon after.

No further details have been released. Lewisville FD has tips posted on its website on how to prevent drowning and increase water safety.