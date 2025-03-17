Monday, March 17, 2025
Body of kayaker recovered at Lake Lewisville

Body of kayaker recovered at Lake Lewisville

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
Lake Lewisville.

The Lewisville Fire Department and Denton County’s Texas Game Wardens responded to a report of a missing kayaker at the northern part of Lake Lewisville at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews that included both of the Lewisville Fire Department’s boats arrived to search the area just south of the Lewisville Toll Bridge.

The body of a 29-year-old male from Little Elm, who was wearing a life jacket, was recovered around 11 p.m. by Lewisville FD. He was released to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office soon after.

No further details have been released. Lewisville FD has tips posted on its website on how to prevent drowning and increase water safety.

Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

