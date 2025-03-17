Chronic neck or back pain doesn’t automatically mean surgery

Most people experience neck and back pain at some point in their lives. But if that pain is unrelenting for months and even years, it’s not uncommon to think or be told that surgical intervention is the only answer. But is it really?

According to Dr. Eric Anderson and Dr. John Broadnax at the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville, there are only a handful of reasons you might need spine surgery. Perhaps you have a major fracture or instability of your spine, causing severe nerve or spinal cord compression that requires surgical correction. Maybe you have spinal tumors, a deformity, or an infection that rules out conservative measures. And if that’s the case, surgery is absolutely the answer. For nearly everything else, though, visiting your friendly neighborhood pain management specialists may be the cure you’ve been searching for.

“There are plenty of people out there who don’t know that we are where you want to go before committing to surgery to relieve your pain,” Dr. Anderson said. “That is not to suggest that surgery is never the answer; many people need it. That said, someone reading this may quickly realize they don’t need surgery after all.”

Dr. Broadnax agreed.

“We have a deep repertoire of pain management interventions at our disposal to conquer pain without surgery.”

The Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is a full-spectrum, multi-disciplinary pain management practice that provides non-surgical care for a wide range of chronic pain conditions. And when they say they treat patients from head to toe, they mean it. Just a few of the conditions they treat include chronic neck and back pain due to bulging or herniated discs, carpal tunnel syndrome, plantar fasciitis, frozen shoulder, arthritis, spinal stenosis, and more.

The answer to these and other conditions lies in a vast list of conservative treatments that include everything from steroid injections to nerve root blocks, radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation, and more.

In many cases, a patient who has experienced pain for years can quickly reclaim the life they deserve.

“The bottom line is that when you are in pain, it’s important to know physical therapy, medications, and other non-surgical interventions are possible to diagnose and effectively treat your pain symptoms,” Dr. Anderson said.

To learn more about the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas, visit apitexas.com or call 972-866-4246.

