Local Realtors are advocates for homeownership, property rights and housing affordability

By Brent Myers

Many people imagine a Realtor as someone who helps buyers find the perfect home or guides sellers through a successful closing. What they may not realize is Realtors, including members of the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors (GFWAR), are deeply engaged in advocacy efforts that protect private property rights, support housing affordability and shape the policies that influence communities in both Tarrant and Denton Counties as well as across North Texas.

For GFWAR, advocacy is a year-round commitment. Whether advancing fair housing protections, pushing for responsible property tax policies, or defending the fundamental right to own and transfer real property, Realtors take their role as advocates for homeowners and future homeowners alike seriously.

One of the strongest demonstrations of that commitment is Realtor Day at the Texas Capitol. Each session, more than 5,000 Realtors travel to Austin—including a significant contingent from Denton County—to meet face-to-face with lawmakers. Their goal: support legislation that strengthens housing access and affordability and oppose bills that could weaken property rights or create new barriers for Texas residents.

GFWAR members also bring North Texas’s voice to Washington, D.C. each year at the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Legislative Meetings. There, during meetings with members of Congress, North Texas Realtors discuss federal issues like tax policy, fair lending and the nationwide shortage of housing supply, which are issues that affect communities from suburban neighborhoods to rural homesteads.

Closer to home, GFWAR plays a key role in interviewing and evaluating candidates for local and state office. Endorsements are based solely on the candidates’ positions on real estate–related issues, not their political party. The association refers to this approach as the “Purple Solution,” reflecting a belief that protecting property rights and supporting homeownership transcends partisan labels.

That philosophy is at the heart of TREPAC, the Texas Real Estate Political Action Committee. Fully funded by Realtor members, TREPAC is the state’s largest grassroots PAC, representing more than 150,000 Realtors across Texas. Its mission is straightforward: support candidates who champion policies that safeguard property rights, promote a healthy real estate market and protect Texas homeowners. TREPAC’s strength lies in its balanced, issues-first approach.

GFWAR also creates opportunities for residents and elected leaders to connect directly. Through legislative town halls, community forums and informal meet-and-greets, local Realtors help foster open dialogue and a better understanding of the housing issues that matter most to North Texans.

In a moment when housing affordability, property tax reform and rapid growth dominate public discussions, GFWAR is not sitting on the sidelines. When legislation arises that could harm homeowners or the real estate profession, the association mobilizes its members through calls to action, demonstrating that collective advocacy can make a meaningful difference.

That said, when you notice a Realtor sign, remember the Realtor may also be advocating at City Hall, testifying at the State Capitol or meeting with lawmakers in Washington. Their goal is simple but vital. They want to ensure Denton County and the surrounding North Texas communities remain places where families can access quality housing, build wealth through homeownership and thrive for generations to come.

Brent Myers is a Director with the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS. www.GFWAR.org