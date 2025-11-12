Local high schools gear up for the first round of high school football playoffs

The Texas High School Football Playoffs are set to kick off this weekend and a host of local high schools will be playing for a shot at a state championship.

In 5A Division II, Argyle will face off against Lucas Lovejoy at home on Friday at 7 p.m.

Last year, the Eagles beat Lovejoy in the Region I championship, punching their ticket to the state semifinal game.

Argyle would lose the state semifinal game to Dallas South Oak Cliff, who eventually lost the championship game to Richmond Randle.

The Eagles finished 2025 district play undefeated and 9-1 overall. Their only loss was to Frisco Lone Star in their season opener. They come into the playoffs on a 9-game win streak.

Lovejoy is 6-4 overall and finished 4th in its district with a record of 5-3, capping off their season with a 49-0 win over Frisco Memorial.

In 6A Division I, Lewisville will rematch against its 2024 first round opponent in the Allen Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m. at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.

Last year, Allen won 17-3 and eventually finished its state title run when it lost to state champion North Crowley in the Region I Semifinal game.

North Crowley made the playoffs again this year and will likely be the team Lewisville will face for the Region I championship, if they make it.

The Fighting Farmers finished third in their district with an 8-2 overall record and a district play record of 5-2.

Lewisville started the season hot with six straight wins, including a 38-21 win over Byron Nelson, who also made the playoffs, and Marcus, who missed the playoffs with a loss to Coppell.

The Fighting Farmers only lost to Denton Guyer and Coppell, who both made the playoffs this year.

Southern Denton County has two high schools competing in the 6A Division II bracket, which could match the two teams up against each other in round three and a matchup with power house Southlake Carroll.

Byron Nelson will face Mansfield (5-5) on Friday at 7 p.m at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin.

The Bobcats finished 8-3 overall last year and finished third in the district with a 6-2 record. This year, they’re 8-2 overall and 7-1 in district play, good for a second place finish in district standings.

Bryon Nelson has made the playoffs every year since 2020.

Mansfield was knocked out of the playoffs last year after losing to Euless Trinity in the first round of the 6A Division I bracket.

If the Bobcats are able to beat Mansfield in the first round and their opponent in the second round, they have the chance to face up against district rival Denton Guyer.

The Wildcats will face Rock Hill in the first round on Friday at 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton.

After losing to Southlake Carroll 56-45 in the Region I championship game in 2024, Guyer set themselves up for another deep run in the playoffs this year.

The Wildcats finished 8-2 overall and first in district play with a 7-0 record. Their only losses came from 5A power house Aledo, 21-14, in the first game of the season and a 1-point loss to 2024 state champion North Crowley.

Guyer’s first round opponent, Rock Hill, finished fourth in its district with a 5-4 overall record.

Last year, Rock Hill made the playoffs but lost in the first round to Hebron.

In the private school division of TAPPS, Liberty Christian School in Argyle will face off against Houston’s St. Pius X on Friday at 7 p.m.

Liberty is seeking the title of back-to-back TAPPS Division I state champions after the Warriors were crowned state champion last year.

In 2023, Liberty beat Parish Episcopal in the TAPPS Division II state championship game, so a state title in 2025 would be the program’s third consecutive state title overall.

Led by former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, Liberty will face the St. Pius X Panthers out of Houston. The Panthers went 5-5 compared to Liberty’s 7-3 overall record.

St. Pius X lost in the opening round of the 2024 playoffs to Parish Episcopal, who went on to lose to Liberty in the championship game.