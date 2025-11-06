Thursday, November 6, 2025
High School Football Scoreboard

By John English
Lewisville 24, Little Elm 16

Lewisville entered its game with Little Elm having already clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night, but pulled out a win that was a little too close for comfort at one point.

Following a scoreless first quarter, it was actually the Lobos that struck first in the second with a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Lewisville answered less than 3 minutes later with a 2-yard touchdown run from Tenel Hill to make the score 6-3 Fighting Farmers.

Declan Hamm tacked on a 41-yard field goal and Lewisville led 9-3 at halftime.

Little Elm regained the lead, going up 10-9 early in the third quarter before Tre Williams hit Derrick Martin on a 19-yard touchdown pass to take the lead back for Lewisville.

A 2-point conversion made the score 17-10, but a Little Elm field goal brought the game to within 4 points.

Early in the fourth quarter, Hill scored on a 10-yard run to extend the Farmer’s lead to 11 points.

Lewisville (8-2, 5-2) will open the playoffs at a day and time to be determined.

Guyer 42, Braswell 0

The Wildcats sailed into the postseason on Thursday night with a commanding win over crosstown rival Braswell.

Zephyr Kreye got things going with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Shelton to make it 7-0 Guyer.

Kreye then scored on a 1-yard keeper to make it 14-0 Wildcats with 1:34 remaining in the first quarter.

The Wildcats defense came up big in the second quarter with a safety to make the score 16-0, and Guyer extended it’s lead when Kreye hit Graycen Schmidt on an 8-yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats a 23-0 lead with 1:52 to play in the first half.

The defense came up big again as Zane Rowe intercepted a Braswell pass and returned it for a touchdown to give Guyer a 30-0 halftime lead.

Andrew Johnson booted a 37-yard field goal to make the score 33-0 early in the third quarter, and Guyer made it 39-0 with 2:50 to play in the third when Aiden Martens scored on a 24-yard run.

Johnson tacked on a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth to give Guyer a 42-0 lead.

Guyer (8-2, 7-0) will open the playoffs at a date and time to be determined.

Coppell 38, Marcus 13

The Marauders were fighting for their playoff lives on Thursday night, and while the game had a promising start, Marcus ultimately fell short.

The Marauders jumped out to a 6-0 lead when Jake Torgesen tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Berrington Kogler.

The Cowboys answered early in the second quarter with a touchdown of their own, but Marcus came right back and scored when Carter Francis broke a 46-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-7 Marauders.

Coppell scored 10 unanswered points to grab the lead 17-13 at the break.

The Cowboys scored 21 unanswered points between the third and fourth quarters to put the game away.

Marcus (5-4, 3-4) came up just short of making the postseason.

Hebron 38, Flower Mound 7

The season came to an end for Flower Mound on Thursday night with a 38-7 loss to the Hawks.

Hebron jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Baron Sampson connected with Carter Massey on a 30-yard touchdown pass to knot the game at 7 a piece with 7:19 remaining in the first quarter.

The Hawks scored 21 unanswered points and led 28-7 at the half.

The Hawks scored twice more in the second half to put the game away.

Flower Mound finished the regular season with a 2-8 overall record and 1-5 mark in district competition.

Keller Timber Creek 19, Northwest 7

The season came to an end for the Texans on Thursday night with a 19-7 loss to Keller Timber Creek.

The Falcons jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, before Northwest answered with a touchdown of it’s own when Caris Sela broke a 28-yard run.

That was all the offense the Texans could muster, however, and Northwest came up short.

The Texans finish the season at 2-8, (1-7 district) and did not qualify for the playoffs.

Check back for more scores.

