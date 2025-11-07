Lantana Update – November 2025

From honoring veterans to sampling chili to shopping for the holidays, November and December are shaping up to be a lively season in Lantana. We have a full slate of events celebrating local spirit, generosity and neighborly fun.

The month kicks off with gratitude as Lantana Cares hosts the annual Veterans Day Brunch on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lantana Visitor Center, 10185 Lantana Trail. Residents are invited to celebrate the courage and service of local veterans and their families while enjoying brunch, stories and community fellowship. RSVP at lantanalive.com.

Just a few days later, the community gathers for our annual Fall Festival and Chili Cook-Off, Saturday, Nov. 15, from 2–4 p.m. on The Town Green, 10249 Lantana Trail. Sponsored by Jim Bridges Insurance Agency, the event will feature games, bounce houses, a beer tent and plenty of mouthwatering chili samples.

The Lantana Ladies League will host its annual Holiday Market on Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lantana Golf Club. Shoppers can browse local vendors for unique gifts and goodies while supporting Sadie’s Sleigh, a local nonprofit helping hospitalized children. Admission is free, but VIP tickets ($20) include early entry at 6 p.m., a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a shopping tote and a complimentary glass of wine. Visit lantanaladiesleague.com for more info.

If that isn’t enough shopping for you, the Lantana Community Association is also hosting a Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 2–4 p.m. on the Town Green and is seeking local vendors. Booth space is limited to 26 spots ($30 each), so early registration is encouraged at lantanalive.com.

Get into the holiday spirit with the Lantana Holiday Light Bus Tour on Monday, Dec. 8, from 4–10 p.m. Participants will ride in comfort aboard a heated motorcoach for a night of festive fun, including a walk through the Dallas Arboretum’s holiday displays and a drive through Highland Park’s famous Christmas lights. Tickets are $50 per person, and space is limited to 96 seats, so early RSVPs are recommended at lantanalive.com.

HOA Budget & Election

The Lantana Community Association approved its 2026 operating budget in October, which includes a $10 monthly assessment increase starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Current repairs include tennis screen replacements, staining projects and South Amenity Fitness Center upgrades. Future projects include basketball court resurfacing, new aerobic equipment and flooring in the North Amenity Fitness Center and parking lot striping.

The next Board of Directors Meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 4:30 p.m. at the Event Center, 1301 Haverford Lane. The 2025 Annual Meeting will follow in December, with three board seats up for election. For questions, contact Community Manager Kathy Epperson at 940-728-1660.