Denton County reports third West Nile Virus case

A resident of the City of Denton was recently reported to have contracted West Nile Virus Neuroinvasive Disease, Denton County Public Health reported Thursday evening.

It is the third human case of WNV reported in the county this year.

DCPH advised Denton County citizens should continue to use preventative measures to avoid the contraction of WNV, even with cooler temperatures arriving.

“Even though temperatures are decreasing, preventing mosquito-borne illnesses remains a priority,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH’s chief epidemiologist and assistant director. “Protecting ourselves from mosquito bites is a preventive practice easily done before heading outdoors.”

To minimize risk of contracting WNV, DCPH recommends the following steps:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

For more information on WNV, including mosquito maps, the latest news and facts, visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV.