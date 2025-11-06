‘Pack your patience’: Local pilot offers travel advice as government shutdown disrupts flights

The ongoing government shutdown has led to overwhelmed air traffic control staffs at major airports, causing the Federal Aviation Administration to call for flight cancellations on Thursday.

North Texas’ local major airports, DFW and Dallas Love Field, were both on the list to receive orders to reduce flight traffic, according to the Associated Press.

“All the airlines have started sending notices that, due to the government cutback on air traffic controllers, there may be disruptions to flights,” said American Airlines pilot and Lantana resident Christy Shafer.

The reduction in flights is due to limited air traffic control staffs being overwhelmed by the normal incoming air traffic at the major airports.

“As a pilot, we’ve been experiencing delays the past couple of weeks going into major airports,” she said. “In Chicago, we’ll fly out just fine to a smaller airport, but when we return, we’ll sit on the tarmac or an hour and a half because of delays, which are due to air traffic control staffing issues.”

Along with DFW and Love Field, 38 other major airports were called to reduce flights.

“It’s happening at a lot of the major airports around the country,” said Shafer. “And every airline is experiencing the same thing.”

According to Shafer, DFW Airport recently had to close the west side of the airport, which meant no ground control and no tower controllers on the west side.

Since all incoming planes had to funnel in to the east side to land, there were delays.

Shafer said her best advice would be to stay up to date with the airline, get to the airport extra early and pack some patience.

“It’s not because of the airline, it’s because the airline is being given a directive from air traffic control on that day,” she said. “Definitely don’t take it out on the airport employees, gate agents or TSA agents because it’s not their fault – it goes much deeper.”