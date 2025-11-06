New facility in Justin to provide storage for semi trucks and trailers

A storage facility owned by Oversized Vehicle Parking Pros will give truckers a space to park and store their trucks in the southern part of Justin along FM 156.

The parking and storage facility also has a location in south Dallas along Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

According to its Google page, the facility “offers secure, affordable oversized vehicle parking, perfect for dump trucks, tractor trailers, box trucks, RVs and trailers.”

Owner Jarrett Vogel said the Justin facility is expected to have 250 spaces. He added the new location was chosen because of Justin’s proximity to I-35W, Hwy 114 and the AllianceTexas area.

The facility will provide short or long-term leasing options, but can also be used for daily parking.

According to the business’s website, the facility will be accessible to customers 24/7.

Construction on the 280,000-square-foot project is expected to start in November and be completed at the end of March 2026.