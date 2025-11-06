Around Argyle – November 2025

By Argyle Mayor Ron Schmidt

Hello Argyle friends and neighbors!

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, I would like to wish you and your families many blessings during this holiday season. As a fellow military veteran, Tuesday, Nov. 11, is near and dear in my heart. Please join me in honoring our military members for their bravery and service to our great country. To those that are currently serving, those that have served and those that have made the ultimate sacrifice, their lives, thank you for your service.

As I was driving through the town of Argyle today and observing all the beautiful trees, I would like to take a minute to recognize another special day this month. On Saturday, Nov. 8th, the town of Argyle will host our 7th annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway. Registration is open to all Argyle residents and residents in the Argyle ETJ, and there are still many free trees to be claimed. You can pre-register on the town of Argyle website, Argyletx.com/314/Argyle-Arbor-Day. This event will be held at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a drive through event but you’re more than welcome to hang out and have a cup of coffee and a doughnut or two with yours truly. I look forward to seeing you.

In development news, the Argyle Marketplace site plan was approved unanimously by the town council. I want to thank everyone who reached out and expressed their concerns and sought clarification to the many things that were being posted on social media. I would like to thank the members of our planning and zoning commission who identified several variances that were being requested by the developer that needed to be addressed. I would also like to thank the developer, Stephen Shannon, for taking the suggestions to heart and making those changes before the site plan came before the council to review. At the end of the day, Argyle is one step closer to having our very own and unique business district to shop, dine and enjoy the beauty of our Argyle Nature Trail. Again, thank you and your input is crucial as we move forward. On this same note, I want to reiterate that I’m only a phone call away to answer any and all questions you may have regarding what’s happening in and around the town of Argyle.

As it has been the adopted vision statement of the Town of Argyle since 2018 under Mayor Don Moser’s leadership, I would like to take a moment and recite it.

The Town of Argyle is committed to preserving our small town-town character and natural beauty through thoughtful growth, stewardship of resources and a citizen-based government.

Whether you’ve lived here 6 months or 60 years, I think we have all wanted to close the gates behind us once we moved here. Argyle is a special place, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that Argyle remains the gem of the Metroplex. With that being said, you have my promise that I will do everything in my power to keep the big box stores over on the I-35W corridor as in the Heritage and Heath developments. These areas will also be our primary sales tax generating properties and when fully built out will triple our current sales tax and thereby minimize the burden on our residents.

Last, and certainly not least is the exiting announcement of Quandary Kitchen and Hurtados Barbecue restaurants, which will be located in the former Kimzey’s Coffee and St. Argyle locations, respectively. These two, along with others, will take us one step closer to creating the Argyle Business District, designed for entertainment and restaurants.