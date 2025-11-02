Argyle scores a win for barbecue lovers with new Hurtado location

A popular local barbecue chain is coming to Argyle.

Hurtado Barbecue has signed a lease to take over the former St. Argyle’s/Fuzzy’s building on Hwy 377 next spring.

“After years of raising our family in Argyle, coaching sports here and delivering food to friends and family nearby, we’ve finally been blessed with the opportunity to open our fifth Hurtado Barbecue location in the heart of Argyle,” owner Brandon Hurtado posted on Facebook.

Founded in 2018, Hurtado Barbecue quickly evolved from a food truck to multiple brick-and-mortar locations in Arlington, Fort Worth, and downtown Dallas, plus a new food truck at Oak Highlands Brewery in Richardson. Hurtado also operates a concession stand at Globe Life Field, serving its signature smoked meats to Texas Rangers fans.

“I’m pleased to learn that Hurtado has chosen to open their next location in Argyle,” said Argyle Mayor Ron Schmidt. “They, along with Quandary Kitchen, are just two of the newest unique dining experiences along our new Main Street vision.”

The building that was last home to St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen & Pirogue Sales has sat vacant since July 2022.

“We were holding it for our own concept. We decided to see what other concepts could join us and just put it on the market a few months ago. We’re thrilled to have Hurtado’s join us,” said John “Sparky” Pearson, co-founder of Radical Hospitality.

Pearson said the former Bumbershoot Barbecue trailer located behind the future Hurtado’s will become a “fun Bumbershoot Burger joint” next spring.