Flower Mound Police Blotter

On Aug. 15, a man reported his wallet was stolen from his car’s center console after he accidentally left the vehicle unlocked. The suspect then tried to cash in by using the stolen cards at multiple locations across the Metroplex.

On Aug. 21, a 24-year-old female attempted to steal $360 worth of products from Target. The haul she tried to get away with included skin care products, health and beauty products, toys and clothes.

On Aug. 23, police were called to a local church after reports of a suspect rummaging through the mail in an apparent attempt to snatch donations. By the time officers arrived, nothing could be confirmed—except that this would-be thief may need more than prayer to clean up their act.

On Sept. 3, a 21-year-old man was pulled over by police after erratically driving in a car with no license plates. He failed field sobriety tests and tried to shift the blame onto his girlfriend, saying her vomiting distracted him. Police quickly realized she was drunk too, and after loudly interrupting officers, she was also arrested.

On Sept. 4, someone attempted to swipe people’s card information via a local bank’s ATM. However, the security camera caught it all, even the moment the suspect wasn’t able to put the skimming device on the machine.

On Sept. 8, a suspect destroyed perfectly fine rocks that had been painted by throwing them at Garden Ridge Elementary School. When officers arrived, it didn’t appear that anyone gained entry into the school and Lewisville ISD sent someone to board up the broken window.

On Sept. 8, a 53-year-old female stole about $80 worth of items from CVS, including an alcoholic beverage, which she drank inside the store. The suspect was confronted outside, so she ditched the cart and fled in her car. Police later located and apprehended her.