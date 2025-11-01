October brought warm temperatures, welcome rain to Denton County

October was much warmer than normal, but at least we finally got some rain.

Our warmest days were Oct. 12th and 20th at 91 degrees, overall a welcome change from the heat and semi-drought during September. Still, there were 17 days at or above 85. The coolest night was 37 on the 30th. The average high for the month was near 84, which was 5.6 degrees above normal. The average low was 57.2, which was a full 4 degrees above normal. Denton climate records go back to the 1970’s, but I’m pretty sure it would rank in the top 10 warmest Octobers.

Rainfall was not bad. The first “official” cold front of the season produced .22” on October 19th. A stronger cold front plowed into some Gulf moisture, producing over three inches of rain (3.25”) over the 23rd and 24th of the month. Total rainfall for the month was 3.47” which was just a half-inch drier than normal.

North Texas was mostly immune from severe weather in October. Denton County saw overnight storms on the 24th with 50-60 mph winds, lots of lightning, but very little hail. The last severe weather event was on the 28th with very little rain but ferocious winds near 50 mph. The strongest cold front of the month produced widespread power outages, a true “Blue Norther.” Nearly 50-thousand folks in North Texas lost power.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting warmer and drier-than-normal weather during November. A mild La Nina has been detected in the central Pacific Ocean. A La Nina tends to bring drier and warmer conditions to North Texas during winter, but not always. A La Nina preceded the brutal cold wave that produced the “Texas Icebox” of February 2021 that crippled transportation and left millions in Texas without power.

As Texas returns to Central Standard Time, we’re reminded to put fresh batteries in smoke and CO2 detectors. I usually forget to do that, and wind up replacing the batteries in a beeping smoke alarm in the middle of the night. Reverend John Wesley put it best, “I preach better than I live.”

Brad Barton is Chief Meteorologist of WBAP 820AM/93.3FM and 570 KLIF. You can follow Brad on Twitter @WBAP 24/7 News.