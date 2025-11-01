Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 24, two females went to Lululemon to exchange stolen merchandise. When their fake IDs failed to seal the deal, the suspects fled, and investigators are still trying to put names to their faces.

On July 25, a drunk man called police to report he had been assaulted in another city. When officers arrived to meet the man, he fled and was eventually found in a resident’s yard after the homeowner called to report that the wayward suspect had fallen and injured himself climbing into their backyard.

On Aug. 1, a resident believed someone was breaking into his house when he heard loud banging on the front door and garage. Police arrived and found four juveniles walking suspiciously fast away from the scene. Officers interrogated the teens and they eventually confessed to the shenanigans. The teens were picked up by their parents.

On Aug. 7, two bar-hoppers wound up at Lakeside Community Park at 2 a.m. where they cracked open cold ones well past closing time. The late-night outing ended with citations and a lift from Uber rather than last call.

On Aug. 10, a 17-year-old behind the wheel of a flashy red Pontiac Firebird left a trail of smoke after a burnout, narrowly avoiding police—at least at first. His luck ran out when he plowed into a mailbox down the road, leaving both his car and the resident’s mailbox in need of repairs.

On Aug. 27, a local college student tasked with cleaning out his parents’ garage chose the path of least resistance—ditching trash and paint cans by the lake. By the time detectives arrived, most of the debris had vanished, believed to be cleaned up by the real responsible parties: his parents.