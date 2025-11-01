Rotary Roundup: Thankful vs. Grateful, What’s the Difference?

By Candy Wade

It’s November and time to pull out my books on the Pilgrims. I tutor children from other countries and love teaching them about our American holidays. Recently I discovered I had two relatives on the Mayflower. Maybe that’s why I love this holiday.

Thankful is a word I’ll use as we discuss the people who first settled America and the help they received from the Native Americans. Is the word thankful different from the word thanks?

I read an article about Matthew McConaughey’s habit of saying ‘thank you’ as many times a day as he can. He said it makes him feel good. Not only that but it makes the person he thanked feel good. It’s a double whammy! How many times of day do you say, “thank you”? I guess I’m thankful for reading that article because now I follow in Matthew’s footsteps. Try it. It works. I’m sure the Pilgrims said “thank you” to their Indian friends.

I love a song from the 1950’s by Eddie Fisher. It begins, “When I’m worried and I can’t sleep, I count my blessings instead of sheep…”

What are you grateful for this holiday season? What are your blessings? Do you count them when you go to sleep like in the song Eddie sings?

When one thinks of their blessings, they focus on the positive. Did you know that thinking of what you are grateful for works the part of the brain that activates your brain’s reward center? It’s not your list but the search for the blessing that does the magic. Developing a habit of looking for the good makes one feel good. It’s like muscle memory for the brain. The more you search, the better you feel. Kind of like Matthew’s habit of saying, “Thank you.”

During the month of Thanksgiving we need to thank the non-profits that serve our area. The words thankful or thanks are used to show appreciation for items or services received in response to a person’s actions or kindness. Denton County has hundreds of volunteers that work its non-profits. For example Meals on Wheels/Senior Paws deliver food daily; volunteers stock the shelves of CCA’s grocery store or those that help Journey to Dream’s homeless shelter for teens. Acts of kindness.

Gratitude is a deeper feeling of appreciation, a lasting emotion or mindset. Gratitude is the emotion Rotarians feel toward their club and charities they help. There are no published numbers on how many non-profits we have in Denton County. There are a lot.

I learned about non-profits when I joined Rotary. That is when I developed a love and gratitude for this organization. Rotary is the largest volunteer organization in the world. Each year local clubs donate to local charities. We invite you to come to a meeting and learn more. Come see why we are grateful for our local charities.

Eddie is right. It’s better to count your blessings instead of sheep! Thank you!

Area clubs invite you to join them.

Highland Village Rotary Club

Thursdays from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant on 407

Candy Wade, President

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Bistecca Italian on Highland Village Rd at 407

Leslie Thompson, President

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

Fridays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott at 4330 Courtyard Way, Flower Mound

Bob Phillips, President

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Lewisville Morning Rotary Club

Thursdays from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Main Street Café at 208 E. Main St., Lewisville

www.lewisvillemorningrotary.org

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant on FM 407

Sheldon Connell, President

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Oakmont Country Club 1901 Oakmont Dr., Corinth

Cathy Henderson, President

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Greater Denton Arts Council at 400 E. Hickory St., Denton

Vicki Byrd, President

www.portal.clubrunner.ca

Flag Program:

Local Rotary clubs provide flag programs for residential and commercial uses. For more information, contact a Rotary Club.

Rotary Activities in November

Denton-Lake Cities Blood Drive

November 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carter Blood Center at 306 N Loop 288, Denton

Pints for Polio

November 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Side Denton at 117 E Oak St. Denton

Proceeds go to End Polio Now foundation through Rotary International

Rotary Activities in December

Reindeer Run and Grinch Sprint

Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, Flower Mound

December 6, begins at 9 a.m.

Proceeds go to local charities

Contact Flower Mound Rotary Club for more information

Breakfast with Santa

Serving pancakes, then hotdogs for lunch.

This is part of the Holiday Stroll.

December 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W Church St., Lewisville

Proceeds go to local charities.

Contact Lewisville Morning Rotary Club for more information.