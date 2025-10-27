Quandary Kitchen prepares to open in Argyle

Quandary Kitchen in Argyle is aiming to open in early November near the corner of FM 407 and Hwy 377, according to owner Heidi Fernandes.

The new concept, which replaced Kimzey’s Coffee Shop after it closed in May, boasts it “answers the eternal question ‘what do you want to eat.'”

Fernandes, an Argyle resident for eight years, said one of the biggest daily struggles as a parent was figuring out what to eat.

“Even with my background in hospitality, it’s not always easy to plan and prep healthy meals for the week,” she said. “I didn’t want to rely on fast food for my kids, so when the opportunity came to create something that could help other families facing the same challenge, it felt like a blessing.”

The restaurant will provide dine-in service from its kitchen as well as to-go service from its market.

According to Fernandes, Quandary’s Kitchen menu will include a variety of sandwiches, like the London Broil Beef Sandwich, and entrees like a Cilantro Lime Grilled Salmon.

On the market side, the restaurant will have family-pack meals, soups and dressings, which will rotate seasonally to keep them fresh.

Fernandes said Quandary is planning to have holiday-themed sides and appetizers “to make celebrations easier and tastier.”

When Quandary first opens, it will serve lunch and dinner. A community brunch and delivery are also in the works.

Fernandes has always had her eye on Quandary’s building and hopes its environment, along with the business’s fast-casual convenience, will inspire families to get outdoors and spend less time worrying about what to eat.

“This building has held a special place in my heart from the moment it was built,” said Fernandes. “Being able to bring it back to life with purpose and community in mind means the world to me.”

For more information on Quandary Kitchen and Market and to get the lasted updates, follow the restaurant on its Facebook and Instagram pages.