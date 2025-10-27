The Argyle Open golf simulator and social lounge tees off at Northlake Commons

The Argyle Open golf simulator and social lounge in Northlake is in full swing at Northlake Commons.

According to its website, The Argyle Open has simulators that are built for professional use, providing professional-level data and more than 200 courses. The golf simulators also have different game types, including “zombie dodgeball.”

Heather Anthony, wife of owner Nicholas Anthony, said the recent opening has been a success, so far. Along with the golf simulators, the business has open area for kids to hang out.

“Everyday there are more and more people in here,” she said. “Being able to see our vision of people in the bays, kids running around playing football, golf and Jenga and enjoying everything outside, it’s a really cool environment and we’re super excited about everything going on.”

The Argyle Open also has a kitchen and bar to serve guests while they swing the day away. It’s part of what Anthony said makes the business family-friendly and appealing for guests of all ages.

“It’s super family friendly and that was our big thing from the very beginning,” she said. “We wanted something in this area that could bring families together, ensure everybody was included at the same time, was cost effective and had really good food.”

Simulator bays area available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday. 1-hour time slots are available Monday-Thursday at $60 per bay and 2-hour time slots are available everyday at $100 per bay.

According to The Argyle Open’s website, up to six golfers can share a bay. Guests can bring their own clubs or use those provided by the business, free of charge.

Memberships are available, which will come with special offers and discounts.

The bays can also be booked for baseball, soccer, football and others at checkout.

The Argyle Open also hosts birthday parties that can include private bays, different game modes, food packages and personalized on‑screen graphics.

For more information or to reserve a bay, visit The Argyle Open’s website and follow them on Facebook.