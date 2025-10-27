Shake Shack burgers coming to The Shops at Highland Village

A Shake Shack burger restaurant is coming to a space on Waller Creek at The Shops at Highland Village.

The nationwide burger chain offers burgers like the Avocado Bacon Burger, the SmokeShack with smoked bacon and chopped cherry peppers, a BLT and the classic Shack Burger.

Shake Shack also has vegetarian options like the Shroom Burger and the Veggie Shack and limited time specialty burgers like French Onion Soup Burgers.

Chicken options include Chicken Bites and a classic fried chicken sandwich. Side options include parmesan garlic fries, bacon cheese fries and onion rings.

Desserts like Shake Shack’s classic vanilla, chocolate and strawberry shake, among others, are made from soft, premium ice cream, real cane sugar and cage-free eggs.

Project documents indicate construction will start at the end of December and be completed by June 2026.

Shake Shack has a mobile app for returning customers to earn rewards and get inside info on upcoming deals and offers.

For more information on Shake Shack and to see the restaurant’s full menu, visit the Shake Shack website.

Shake Shack’s other locations in North Texas include at the Fort Worth Stockyards, DFW Airport and Southlake.