Flower Mound teen sentenced to life in prison for 2023 murder of Lewisville High student

A Denton County jury on Friday sentenced Siang Leng Thang, 19, of Flower Mound, to life in prison for the 2023 shooting death of Lewisville High School student Skylar Ashton Marquel Linson.

The deadly shooting took place on September 20, 2023, just after 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Raising Cane’s, located in the 1000 block of West Main Street near Lewisville High School. Police said Linson, 17 at the time and a high school senior, was shot multiple times while walking towards the restaurant. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

After the shooting, Thang fled the scene but was followed by a Good Samaritan who alerted police to his location. Officers from the Lewisville Police Department apprehended Thang a short time later in the 1800 block of Trinity Mills Road near the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton.

Authorities said Thang was a juvenile at the time of the crime and not a student at Lewisville High School. Investigators believe Thang and Linson knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

According to a family friend, Thang moved to Texas from Burma at age 8 as a refugee and he and his family later became U.S. citizens.