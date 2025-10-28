Eden Ranch’s updated plan passes Planning and Zoning with bundle of modifications

Flower Mound’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the Eden Ranch development’s master plan amendment unanimously late Monday night after more than four hours of deliberation.

The newest rendition of the plan amended the zoning of the development from Agriculture to a Planned Development for conservation development and a modified agricultural district.

Owner Tyler Radbourne, who recently partnered with local engineering firm McAdams to improve on the plan, asked P&Z to recommend approval on the plan with 16 exceptions to the town’s ordinances.

“We have done everything we possibly could,” said Radbourne on his team’s work to perfect the plan to the town’s liking. “We’re trying to do something beautiful at this level and cement agriculture into our town heritage forever.”

The exceptions dealt with the town’s lot dimension regulations, driveway spacing, residential compatibility standards, accessory dwellings and permitted tree planting.

Most commissioners applauded Radbourne for his work and dedication to a unique projects, but shared concerns about the exceptions tied to the project.

Commissioner Todd Bayuk said he liked the concept, but the amount of exceptions are cause for concern, especially the idea of accessory dwelling units being allowed by right on all lots, including 1-acre and 3/4-acre lots.

The town’s standards only allow ADUs on 2-acre lots and they all have to go through the special use permit process to gain approval from the town. The rest of the commissioner’s agreed.

Commissioner Michelle Jackson said the project was great, but navigating all of the obstacles felt like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole.

Vice-Chair Jason Hobbs applauded Radbourne for his work with the town, but wasn’t ready to give the project a green light.

“I’ve seen it improve over time, but I don’t think it’s quite ready,” he said. “It’s getting closer and closer to something everyone would like.”

However, P&Z and Radbourne meticulously worked through the requests and Flower Mound’s town staff patched together wording for a motion to approve the plan.

Eventually, P&Z unanimously recommended approval of the plan with the following modifications:

The exploration of a deceleration lane on FM 1171 at the development’s main entrance. This addressed the commission’s concerns with traffic speed and will have to be explored since the current traffic study findings suggest there is no need for an improvement via town or TxDOT standards.

P&Z did not want to allow Accessory Dwelling Units by right in any area, so they will have to go through the process of a Special Use Permit if an Eden Ranch community member wishes to build one.

In 1-acre lots and 3/4-acre lots, livestock will not be permitted, addressing the commission’s concerns with the fenced area being to small for livestock to truly flourish. Livestock was permitted to remain on 2-acre lots.

An emergency access gate in the northwest corner of the development at the intersection of Shiloh Road and Kings Road. The gate would be the minimum size allowed by the Fire Marshall and would only be accessible by first responders. There is a cul-de-sac at the end of the street inside the development to allow residents to make a u-turn back away from Shiloh Road.

A natural, screen fence type around the buffer zone compatible with the town’s landscape.

Compatibility standards will not apply to the development in regard to agriculturally-zoned lots backing up to single family, residential lots, which would save some land for the development. P&Z and Radbourne agreed anyone moving into the community would understand the type of development they would be buying into and accept the surrounding environment.

Instead of granting Eden Ranch’s request to increase the maximum coverage within agriculturally-zoned lots to 30%, P&Z decided to stay with the town’s standard of 25%.

P&Z said all lots in the development will have to have a minimum width of 150 feet, as per town standards, instead of Radbourne’s proposal to have minimum lot widths of 130 feet or less.

Trees planted in open space can only be from the Town’s allowed list of permitted trees. P&Z said open space should only have natural, town-permitted greenery in it that doesn’t require exceptions. However, on personal properties, owners would be allowed to plant whatever trees they please, even if they aren’t considered ripe to succeed in the Texas climate. But if they die, Radbourne said the tree would be replaced with something that will survive or revert back to just grass.

P&Z recommended the gate that was proposed to be put on the equestrian trail be taken out of the plan.

In addition, P&Z recommended an update to the Eden Ranch Master Plan that eliminates an east to west thoroughfare connecting Shiloh Road and Red Rock Lane. This would reclassify Shiloh Road and it would become a 4-lane road that is undivided and has a curb.

All commissioners voted in favor except for Bayuk.

Next, Radbourne and the Eden Ranch team will face Town Council, but no date has been set for which meeting they will present at.

Radbourne bought the ranch on FM 1171 from longtime owner Charlie Cummings nearly three years ago. Eden Ranch lies within the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District and contains 335-acres of agriculture-zoned land north of FM 1171 between Shiloh Road and Red Rock Lane.