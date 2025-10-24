Eden Ranch plan advances with bigger lots, more parkland

The proposed Eden Ranch residential development has cleared another hurdle and will face Flower Mound’s Planning and Zoning Commission at the end of October with an updated plan based on new guidance from a local engineering firm.

“In August, Eden Ranch partnered with McAdams, a well-known and nationally-respected firm that has helped shape much of Flower Mound’s growth,” said landowner Tyler Radbourne. “Their proven track record with the town ensures Eden Ranch’s plans reflect both excellence and the community’s highest standards, aligning with Eden Ranch’s vision to raise the bar for healthy development.”

Radbourne, who bought the ranch on FM 1171 from longtime owner Charlie Cummings nearly three years ago, revised the plan by eliminating the half-acre lots, setting the minimum lot size at three-quarters of an acre and adding a large two-acre agriculture lot.

“Our updated plan will meet the [town’s] conservation standards, so we’ve elected to remove all the half-acre lots and reduce our lot count to meet those standards,” said Radbourne. “And that’s big news.”

Flower Mound’s ordinances require Eden Ranch to dedicate at least 2.8 acres of parkland, but Radbourne exceeded that, bringing 9.35 acres of parkland to the town’s parks board at the Sept. 4 meeting.

The board unanimously recommended approval of the plan and $233,184 in park development fees, which will go toward dredging and refurbishing one of the many fishing ponds.

“We’re paying to refurbish the pond and make it beautiful with the goal of a park that is nature-centric,” said Radbourne. “It’ll be a fishing pond for people in town, but we also want to make it more of an agriculturally-focused wildlife habitat area.

“This is more than meeting requirements — it’s about raising the standard by creating nature-centric spaces where families can gather, fish, and experience a healthier connection to the land,” Radbourne said.

John Habern, the parks, trails and landscape manager for Flower Mound, said the plan looked like it could be something very unique and special for the town.

“This is a big chunk of land, which is nice in an area where we don’t have much,” Habern said. “I think the park may meet different needs in that part of town.”

With a focus on health, Radbourne said the development is working to get its organic certification, so no pesticides would be used within the development that might negatively affect aquatic life in the ponds.

“Our commitment is to raise the standard of development by creating a pesticide-free community that protects families, wildlife, and the land for generations,” he said.

Eden Ranch lies within the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District and contains 335-acres of agriculture-zoned land north of FM 1171 between Shiloh Road and Red Rock Lane.

Radbourne will bring his updated plan to Flower Mound’s Planning and Zoning Commission at the Oct. 27 meeting, he hopes, where it has the chance to be recommended for approval by Town Council.

“If approved, Eden Ranch will stand as a model of how Flower Mound can raise the standard of development — building communities that are healthier, more connected, and more enduring,” Radbourne said.