Southern Denton County fire departments respond to multiple early morning fires

At least five fires were responded to by local fire departments early Friday morning as intense thunderstorms rolled through Denton County.

The Flower Mound Fire Department had a hand in all of them, responding to a total of five structure fires within 23 minutes.

Around 3 a.m., Flower Mound FD and Lewisville FD provided help to Double Oak’s Volunteer Fire Department in response to a structure fire in Double Oak on Whistling Duck Lane

Then, Flower Mound firefighters assisted Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 in putting out a house fire on Atticus Way in Northlake.

The department also helped with at least one of three structure fires that were reported in Coppell around 3 a.m.

Within Town limits, Flower Mound FD was dispatched to the 2800 block of Hornby Lane and the 2900 block of Parkhaven Drive within 38 seconds of each other.

Officials said the two fires started in the attic and appear to have been caused by lightning strikes.

Flower Mound’s firefighters were assisted by fire departments from Highland Village, Lewisville, Grapevine, Roanoke and Denton.