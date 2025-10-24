Foodie Friday: Supreme Boil in Flower Mound gives seafood lovers something to shell-abrate

Don’t miss out on the ultimate boil experience at Supreme Boil in Flower Mound.

Supreme Boil lives up to its name. The recently-opened Cajun-style seafood restaurant in Flower Mound offers guests a taste of the gulf in North Texas.

Their menu features customizable seafood boils made with signature Cajun spices, po’boys, fried baskets and much more.

The boil, served in a bag that is plump with steam, comes with different protein options, such as shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams and scallops. Some premium options include lobster tail and clusters of Dungeness and Snow Crabs.

Next, guests can choose from sides like corn on the cob, a hard-boiled egg, ramen noodles and sausage.

Supreme Boil has plenty of sauce options, which come in handy when wanting to add some extra flavor to the proteins. The basic supreme Cajun sauce goes well with the shrimp and comes in a bowl that makes it easy to dip.

Finally, the boil has the option of a spice level. The mild spice brought the heat up just enough to clear the sinuses but not burn the lips and complements the supreme Cajun sauce and seasoning well.

For those that don’t quite have an appetite for seafood, the chicken basket with a side of fries is perfect for those picky eaters.

The lightly-seasoned batter and fries gives an American classic a perfect Cajun twist without being too much.

Supreme Boil’s portions will fill guests up and leave some enough for leftovers the day after, as well.

The servers will even bag up the leftovers for you, ensuring none of that saucy, seasoned goodness leaks all over the car.

And, to top it off, Supreme Boil has a bread pudding that is light like a cheesecake, has the consistency of a raisin bread and a sugary drizzle like a cinnamon roll.

They also offer house-made cocktails, 12 rotating beers on tap and red and white wine.

Located in the space previously occupied by Z Grill & Tap at 2321 Cross Timbers Road, suite 413, Supreme Boil has a nautically-themed interior that gives beachy vibes in a sea of paved roads. Find them online at supremeboil.com.

The restaurant, managed by Mikey Dao, is owned by the same group that owns Supreme Crab Cajun Seafood in Denton.

