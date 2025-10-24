Texas Health recognized for environmental friendliness 7 years in a row

Texas Health Resources has been recognized as a 2025 Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20) industry leader in sustainability and conservation for the seventh year in a row. It is the only health system included in this year’s class of honorees.

“Being named to the TxN 20 is more than an honor – it reflects our unwavering commitment to building a healthier future for North Texans, not just through care but through conservation,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO of Texas Health. “We believe sustainability is a form of stewardship and caring for our environment is deeply connected to caring for our communities.”

Texan by Nature, founded by former First Lady Laura Bush, is a nonprofit organization that connects conservation and business for the benefit of Texas. The TxN 20 award recognizes the most innovative conservation work across the state.

“Our conservation efforts go beyond reducing emissions or saving water,” said Shaun Clinton, senior vice president of supply chain management at Texas Health. “They’re embedded into daily operations and deeply connected to improving lives.”

Texas Health has integrated a wide range of conservation measures into its operations, including building energy-efficient facilities, repurposing and recycling materials and using low-water irrigation.

The company’s new building designs meet high environmental standards and incorporate green building guidelines into all expansion and renovation projects.

Texas Health’s community well-being programs like Texas Health Community Hope and the Good For You Healthy Hub provide fresh produce and nutrition education to families in need. The Culled Produce Recovery Program reduces food waste by redirecting unsellable fruits and vegetables to local urban farms for composting.

Texan by Nature works with businesses across the state to promote conservation-driven practices. The TxN 20 program not only honors leaders in sustainability but also serves as a resource for best practices and performance metrics.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this year’s TxN 20,” said Bush. “Their leadership shows what is possible and I encourage other companies to follow their example. Together, we can sustain a prosperous economy, rich natural resources and a secure future for the next generation.”

For more information about the 2025 TxN 20 honorees, visit the TxN 20 website.