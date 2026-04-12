Badminton and pickleball facility in Argyle eyes groundbreaking, opening

Argyle residents will be able to get their badminton and pickleball fix in by the end of 2026.

The Premium Badminton Academy in Argyle is expected to break ground on construction in April and open its doors in the fall of 2026.

It will be located where Gateway Drive currently ends, along FM 407 just east of I-35W.

However, a document from the company indicates a roundabout to be put in, connecting Gateway to a portion of Argyle Landing to the south and a new road connecting it to Avalon Blvd. to the west.

“Argyle Sports Academy is officially happening,” said Argyle Badminton in a social media post. “We couldn’t be more excited to share our journey with you.”

In December 2024, Frisco Badminton Academy announced it had plans to expand with a new facility in Argyle.

The 26,000-square-foot facility will have at least 14 professional-grade courts, expert coaching staffs, youth development groups, leagues, tournaments, a pro shop and a fitness center.

“This isn’t just a sports facility, it’s a community,” said Argyle Badminton. “Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or picking up a racket for the first time, there’s a place for you at Argyle Sports Academy.”

Karri Reddy founded Frisco Badminton in 2017. Since then, he has opened three more facilities in Austin.

The Frisco Academy was recently named an official training center for Team USA Para Badminton.

“Leading up to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Silver medalists Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon chose to train at Frisco Badminton Club under the expert guidance of Coach Abhishek Ahlawat,” said Team USA in the announcement. “While both athletes built their badminton foundation elsewhere and qualified for Paris 2024 with different coaches, they credit the intense and focused training they received at Frisco Badminton Club as a key factor in their Silver medal success.”

Reddy said he plans to fund other athletes that qualify for the 2028 Olympics, as well.

Frisco Badminton has a history of success at the highest levels of the sport. They routinely have athletes qualify for national competitions.

In a meeting with Argyle community leaders, Reddy said he hopes to bring the same level of competition and training to the Argyle facility.

For more information on the Argyle Sports Academy, visit Argyle Badminton’s website.