Friendship lays the foundation for FM Constructors’ growth

It’s not every day that you can start a business from scratch and have everyone involved be on the same page and seamlessly fit into their intended roles. More often than not, there’s a bit of an adjustment period that can challenge even the most well-thought-out plans. But for Claudio Forest and Don McDaniel, the transition from long-time neighborhood friends to co-owners of FM Constructors seven years ago has been nothing short of a thin slice of heaven.

OK, so maybe not that perfect—but if you ask them, it’s been about as close as you can get in the real world.

“It was just one of those things where we took a chance, and it worked from the start,” Claudio said.

Don agreed, adding, “Working together as well as we have has allowed us to stay in business and do the things we really want to do. You don’t want to get stuck trying to fix what’s not broken, but we’re also constantly looking for ways to grow.”

That mindset has been a foundational piece to FM Constructor’s success. Despite being in an industry and area where general contractors are a dime a dozen, FM Constructors has set itself apart as a full-service, cost-effective, experienced, friendly, and trustworthy solution for your high-end building needs. They also have the knowledge and resources to tackle any project, from residential kitchen and bathroom remodels to design-to-build services, tenant finish-outs, retail, office, and restaurant construction services, and complete site and project management solutions.

Most recently, they completed work on the new Veterans Memorial Plaza for the City of Coppell. Other projects they’ve worked on locally include Flurry’s Market & Provisions, Outlaw FitCamp, Hotworx Studios, and the Moto Haus Museum & Sculpture Gallery in Flower Mound. While the bulk of their business is here in North Texas, FM Constructors has projects that span nationwide.

That kind of success doesn’t happen overnight. It’s built on years of experience, friendship, and a shared leap of faith.

Eighteen years ago, Don was a savvy up-and-comer in the restaurant and hotel industry. But he and his wife were also celebrating the birth of their daughter, and they quickly decided that one of them should be the stay-at-home parent rather than rely on childcare and other services. Don chose to put his career on hold, planning to return to work once they were done having children. Their son was born in 2002, and when he was finally old enough to drive, that’s exactly what happened.

“The problem was that it was really hard to get back into the workforce. In interviews, I’d explain the decision we made as a family, but inevitably, I’d sit across the table from someone who’d say, ‘Right … but help me understand what you’ve been doing for the past 18 years,’” Don said with a laugh. “I was 50, and at that point in my life, the best option was to start a business.”

That’s when Claudio came into the picture. The two were already very good friends through the Summit Club of Flower Mound and were kicking around the idea of going into business together. But Claudio already had a great job as the Vice President of Construction at RenCon Services, and he knew that Don would need to learn the business first if they intended to go out on their own.

He found him a job at RenCon, and within a year, Don proved he was a very fast learner.

“It was his willingness to jump in and do whatever it took,” Claudio said. “He never looked back, and when the time was right, it was natural for us to start something of our own. Don could be the face of the company, and I could do what I know how to do, and that was to run a construction company. It felt right to take that chance. Sure, the first year was a struggle, but after that, we’ve stayed busy ever since.”

Don agreed. “It really has been a great partnership, and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said. “Our ability to make it to seven years so far also comes down to smart management and thinking about what jobs to take, who we want to be as a company, how we want to grow, being frugal on the back end, and keeping overhead reasonable. It’s allowed us to stay in business and do projects and things we really want to do. But it’s also our commitment and connection to our local community. We have friends who became clients, and then they refer us to others. We have both served on Town Council here in Flower Mound. We have a huge backstop of supporters, partners, and resources that help keep us on track and serving our community.”

And while the projects continue to grow in size and scope, Claudio and Don say the heart of FM Constructors hasn’t changed. It’s still built on the same foundation it started with seven years ago—friendship, trust, honesty, and a willingness to take a chance on something they believed in.

To learn more about FM Constructors, please visit fmconstructors.com.

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