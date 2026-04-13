Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our April 2026 issue.

Silver Sea Sushi is now open in the former Alma Mexicana space at 2321 Cross Timbers Rd. #405, Flower Mound.

Shift Wraps, offering vehicle wraps and customization, is now open at 4691 Johnson Ln. #100, Argyle.

Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport, a skating rink and athletic center, is now open at 13850 Chadwick Pkwy., Northlake.

Ambition Dance Productions, a dance studio, is now open at 2800 Village Pkwy. #710, Highland Village.

Gideon Math and Reading Center, a tutoring center, is now open at 1050 Market Way #160, in Harvest Town Center.

Degree Wellness, offering cryotherapy, cold plunge treatments, IV drips, infrared saunas and red light therapy, is now open at 1400 Long Prairie Rd. #150, Flower Mound.

AutoZone, an auto parts store, is now open at 2810 Flower Mound Rd., Flower Mound.

Gen Nail Salon is now open at 1050 Market Way #100, in Harvest Town Center.

Delhi6 Indian Kitchen & Bar has relocated from The Shops at Highland Village to 2420 Justin Rd., Highland Village.

Whiskey and Smoke at 4120 River Walk Drive, Flower Mound is under new ownership and now operating as Lone Star Prime Live.

Tumbles FloMo, offering gym classes for children, is expected to open this month at 1121 Flower Mound Rd. #520, Flower Mound.

El Guapo, a taco shop, is expected to open this month at 4110 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound in the former Pennywise Pub space.

Strong Pilates is expected to open this month in the former Plus Nails space at 1601 Village Pkwy. #140 in The Shops at Highland Village.

Green Bird, offering golf simulators and food, is expected to open this month at 5701 Long Prairie Rd. #200, Flower Mound.

The Elephant Lounge, serving European cuisine, is planning to open this summer in the space previously occupied by Vieux Carré at 890 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Clothes and accessory brand J. Crew plans to open a new store this fall in The Shops at Highland Village at 1100 Cottonwood Creek #130, which was previously occupied by Talbot’s.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning to open this October at 1228 FM 407 in Harvest Town Center.

Fortezza, a 12,944-square-foot office and mixed use building, is under construction at 2900 Lakeside Village Blvd., Flower Mound.

Francesca’s, a women’s fashion retailer, has closed its doors at 1501 Cottonwood Creek #110, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.