High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 32, Flower Mound 14

A dominant first half by Marcus in the Mound Showdown lifted the Marauders to a 32-14 victory on Thursday night.

Jameson Mayfield scored on a 17-yard run to give Marcus a 7-0 first quarter lead.

Early in the second, Austin Allen scored on a 26-yard run and Easton Mitchell scored a two-point conversion run.

With 0:26 remaining in the first half, Kade McKnight scored on a 1-yard run, and Marcus led 22-0 at the break.

Ryan Stadler broke a 42-yard run early in the third quarter to make it a 22-7 game in favor of Marcus, but the Marauders answered when Jake Torgesen hit Luke Susko on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 4:50 remaining in the quarter to make the score 29-7 Marcus.

The Jags came right back and scored on a 36-yard touchdown run from Slate Dettweiler to make it a 29-14 game in favor of Marcus with 3:25 to play in the third.

Santiago Diaz kicked a 28-yard field goal for Marcus that gave the Marauders a 32-14 lead with 6:57 to play in the fourth quarter, which held up.

Marcus currently leads the series with 16 wins to Flower Mound’s 10.

Marcus (4-3, 2-3) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Little Elm, while Flower Mound (2-6, 1-4) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Coppell.

Argyle 41, Burleson 7

The Argyle Eagles made it 7 in a row on Thursday night with a big win over Burleson.

Maguire Gasperson hit Logan Rexroat on a 14-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 7-0 first quarter lead.

In the second, Gasperson hit Julian Caldwell on a 1-yard pass to make it 14-0 Eagles and two field goals of 47 yards and 33 yards respectively from Carter Stebbins made it 20-0 Argyle at the half.

Just under 6 minutes into the third quarter, Nathaniel Bruce scored on a 6-yard run to give Argyle a 27-0 lead.

Gasperson hit Braden Bach on a 4-yard touchdown pass early in the third to give Argyle a 34-0 lead, and following a Burleson touchdown, Obadiah Goble scored on a 10-yard run and the Eagles led 41-7 with 6:43 to play in the quarter.

Argyle (7-1, 6-0) will host Grapevine at 7 p.m. on Halloween.

Lewisville 45, Hebron 43

The Fighting Farmers looked to rebound from a tough loss at Coppell last week, and it turned out to be a scrap in a game that went to overtime and Lewisville clawed out a victory.

Hebron got on the board first to take a 6-0 lead.

The Hawks then kicked a field goal to make it 9-0 Hebron, but Lewisville answered with a 7-yard keeper from Tre Williams to cut Hebron’s lead to 2 points.

The Hawks took a 16-7 lead at the 10:14 mark of the second quarter, but Tenel Hill answered with a 22-yard touchdown run for the Farmers to make it 16-14.

Lewisville took its first lead of the evening when Williams tossed a 7-yard touchdown to Traejan Mueller, and Declan Hamm extended the Farmer’s lead with a 39-yard field goal to make it 24-16 Lewisville with 3:43 to play in the first half.

Hebron brought the game back to within a point late in the third quarter, but the Farmers responded when Williams connected with Derrick Martin on a 69-yard touchdown pass to make the score 30-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hebron came back and tied it at 30 each, forcing the game to overtime.

Lewisville scored on its first drive in OT on a 1-yard run for Williams, but Hebron answered with a score of it’s own.

In double overtime, Hebron scored, but was not able to convert, and Lewisville answered with a touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Williams to Mueller.

Williams and Mueller hooked up again on the 2-point conversion to pull out the win.

Lewisville (7-1, 4-1) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Guyer.

Guyer 29, Little Elm 0

A strong second half allowed the Wildcats to improve to 5-0 in district competition on Thursday night with a 29-0 win over Little Elm.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Andrew Johnson booted a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead at the half.

Kaedyn Cobbs scored on an 8-yard run with 10:11 left in the third quarter to make it 10-0 Guyer, and Johnson kicked a 42-yard field goal six minutes later to make it 13-0 Wildcats.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Cobbs scored on a 9-yard run and the Wildcats defense came up big with a safety on Little Elm’s ensuing drive.

Aiden Martens then scored on a 2-yard run to make the score 29-0.

Guyer (6-2, 5-0) will host Lewisville at 7 p.m. on Halloween.

Liberty Christian 63, FW Nolan 3

The Warriors improved to 2-1 in district on Thursday night with a 60-point victory over Fort Worth Nolan.

After jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, Correll Buckhalter Jr. scored on a run to make it 28-0 LCS.

The Warriors defense then came up big when Chris Munster returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown to give Liberty Christian a 35-0 lead with four minutes to play in the first quarter.

Three minutes later, Quinn Murphy hit Graham Nixon on a touchdown pass and the Warriors led 42-0 at the end of one.

With 10 minutes to play in the first half, Buckhalter scored on a 15-yard run to give the Warriors a 49-0 lead and Murphy hooked up with Nixon again on an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 56-0 Liberty Christian with 6 minutes to play in the second quarter.

With four minutes to play in the third, Murphy completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Linkoln McKamie to make the score 63-0 in favor of Liberty Christian.

The Warriors (5-3, 2-1) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Bishop Lynch.

