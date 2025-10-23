Two current, one former Denton police officers indicted by Grand Jury

A Denton Grand Jury indicted one former and two current City of Denton police officers in regard to the March 2024 arrest of a homeless person.

“When allegations of misconduct arise, we owe it to the Denton community and to the men and women who serve honorably everyday to confront them directly,” said Denton Police Chief Jessica Robledo.

Officers William Huslander and Ronald Foy made the arrest in March 2024. During the arrest, Foy deployed his department-issued chemical spray “in a manner inconsistent with policy and training,” according to Denton PD.

The District Attorney’s office reviewed the probable cause report written by Hulslander and concluded that it did not align with the body-worn camera video evidence of the incident.

Both officers were immediately placed on administrative leave afterward.

The DA’s office also notified Denton PD about concerns involving a former officer in Joel Weinstein.

Denton PD began criminal investigations into the officers and suspended Foy without pay, which the department said “is the Civil Service equivalent of termination.” Foy did file an appeal, which is pending.

Hulslander agreed to a 90-day suspension without pay, which the department said is the maximum time a chief can impose short of an indefinite suspension.

The findings from Denton PD’s investigations were sent to the DA’s office for Grand Jury review.

Officer Foy was indicted on Official Oppression, Hulslander was indicted on Official Oppression and Tampering with Governmental Record and Weinstein was indicted on Tampering with Governmental Record.

According to Denton PD, Official Oppression is a Class A misdemeanor and Tampering with Governmental Record is a state jail felony since the Grand Jury found the officers’ intent was to defraud or harm another individual.

“Denton PD regularly reviews policies and procedures to identify gaps between performance and expectations,” said Robledo. “When we discover we have fallen short of our core values, we commit to taking steps to restore the trust that the community has placed in us. We remain committed to transparency, accountability and strengthening community trust.”

Although Foy and Hulslander were both previously suspended, Denton PD said, according to Civil Service law, the officers are subject to further suspension without pay pending the final disposition of their criminal charges. Those suspensions took effect Thursday.