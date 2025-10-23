Southern Denton County residents begin training for United Way Denton County’s fundraising dance competition

Twenty volunteers have signed up to compete in the United Way of Denton County Dancing with Our Stars competition in January, including Argyle, Highland Village and Lewisville residents.

Volunteers have already started training for the competition, which is a part of United Way’s 14th annual UNITED Tribute gala, United Way’s signature fundraising event.

Representing Argyle are Chris and Kim Cloud Skidmore from Cloud 9 Salon and Tony and Michelle Hulbin.

From Highland Village, Nancy Parra will be representing DKH Academy.

The Lewisville Police Department will have a contestant in the form of Lewisville-resident Ben Salas.

Denton ISD is also represented by contestants Nicole Goodman and Dr. Deron Robinson.

“These volunteers are stepping up – and stepping out – to make an impact,” said Kristin Jones, United Way of Denton County’s chief development officer. “They are key to raising critical funds that help families find stability, students succeed and neighbors build stronger lives here in Denton County.”

Gladys Keeton, the professor emeritus of dance at Texas Women’s University, will serve as the choreographer for the competition again. She has taken on the role every year since the competition started in 2013.

“The passion and high energy from the 2025-2026 dancing stars is infectious,” said Keeton. “Their hips are twisting and their feet are tapping toward the best performances ever.”

Volunteers are randomly assigned a ballroom dance and song that reflects this year’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” theme.

The 14th annual UNITED Tribute Gala, United Way of Denton County’s signature fundraising event, will be held Saturday, January 17, 2026, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center Hotel. This year’s “Dancing in the Moonlight”-themed event includes a silent auction, dinner, awards and the crowd-favorite “Dancing with Our Stars” competition. Tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available now. For more information, visit unitedtribute.org.

Last year, the event raised more than $230,000.