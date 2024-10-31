Bartonville’s Cloud 9 Salon earns recognition for Texas-sized style

Kim Cloud Skidmore is used to being recognized for her wildly popular Cloud 9 Salon, Spa & Boutique in Bartonville. This is especially true for her team’s exceptional skill in color and innovative cuts, special occasion styles, nails, waxing, facial services, lash extensions, brow blading, massages, and more. But a lot of time and effort also went into the Texas-sized look and feel of her dreamy 9,000-square-foot location—and the accolades for that masterpiece are finally pouring in.

In October, Cloud 9 was named second runner-up for Salon Today’s National Salon of the Year award. The honor was given for innovative building design and décor and strictly featured salons that remodeled or completed a new-build project over the past 12 months. Cloud 9 has served Denton County for 33 years and will celebrate the first anniversary of its new location on Dec. 2.

“We couldn’t be happier,” Kim said. “We heard in June that we’d made the Top 20 but only recently got the final results, so we’ve had to wait quite a while. As many people know, getting this new location open took a while. We feel incredibly honored, and this award is a testament to our builders, designers, and everyone who helped us get here.”

Participants were judged in six categories: Use of Color, Lighting, Flooring, Efficient Use of Space, Consistency of Design, and Overall Aesthetics. Cloud 9, which features 30 stations, 13 treatment rooms, three manicure stations, and two pedicure thrones, only trailed Mirror Mirror Salon in Austin (winner) and Joseph Jeffrey’s Hair Salon in Pennsylvania (first runner-up).

PGP Construction built the $5.5 million facility. The designer was Allison Fifer with Posh Design, and the architect was Alicia Fisher with Apogee. Kaemark supplied the equipment and furniture throughout the facility. The spa features six-foot pivoting entrance doors, exquisite lighting fixtures, and elegant wall coverings against a backdrop of weathered brick and cement floors. There is also a coffee bar and plenty of room to spread out.

Cloud 9 will host an anniversary party on December 7. Please visit cloud9salon.com for more details.

(Sponsored content)