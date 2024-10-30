Lewisville to permanently close street near I-35E frontage road

The city of Lewisville announced last week that it will soon permanently close a portion of Kia Drive to through traffic, between the I-35E service road and East Southwest Parkway, next to Glory Park.

“The closure is necessary to address safety concerns for pedestrians, cyclists and families using the park,” the city said in a statement. “Motorists will no longer be able to drive all the way through from I-35E to Southwest Parkway. Motorists on Southwest Parkway will still have access to the I-35E service road by driving south to the Corporate Drive interchange.”

Access to the DriveTime facility will still be permitted using the private driveway portion of Kia Drive coming off the I-35E service road, according to a city news release.

“With the closure of the private drive, the city aims to create a safer, more accessible environment for everyone to explore and enjoy the park’s natural beauty without the risk of traffic hazards,” the city said.