Flower Mound’s Shop Local Week begins Friday

Shop Local Week, an annual social media campaign organized by the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce and the town of Flower Mound to promote supporting local businesses, begins Friday.

“Our mission is to boost the vitality of our local economy while fostering a strong sense of community,” the Shop Local website says. “By encouraging residents to support local businesses, we aim to create lasting economic benefits, promote unique shopping experiences, and build stronger connections within our town. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a new member of the community, your involvement in supporting local enterprises makes a significant impact on the growth and prosperity of Flower Mound.”

Each day of the week, from Nov. 1-7, has a different theme, such as DIY Saturday — check in at a home improvement store — and Thirsty Thursday — check in at your favorite place to get a drink — and use the hashtag #ShopLocalFM. Each day, the Shop Local team will review posts using that hashtag and repost some to the Shop Local Facebook page, and they’ll draw a name to win $100 cash. At the end of the week, all resident posts that used #ShopLocalFM will be entered to win additional cash prizes, which can be picked up at the chamber office, where a photo will be taken for social media.

To learn more about the initiative, sign your local business up to participate, and see all the great deals businesses are offering during this year’s program, visit www.shoplocalfm.com.