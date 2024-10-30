Wednesday, October 30, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound’s Shop Local Week begins Friday

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
The town of Flower Mound started putting up banners in October 2021 to promote its first Shop Local initiative, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Shop Local Week, an annual social media campaign organized by the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce and the town of Flower Mound to promote supporting local businesses, begins Friday.

“Our mission is to boost the vitality of our local economy while fostering a strong sense of community,” the Shop Local website says. “By encouraging residents to support local businesses, we aim to create lasting economic benefits, promote unique shopping experiences, and build stronger connections within our town. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a new member of the community, your involvement in supporting local enterprises makes a significant impact on the growth and prosperity of Flower Mound.”

Each day of the week, from Nov. 1-7, has a different theme, such as DIY Saturday — check in at a home improvement store — and Thirsty Thursday — check in at your favorite place to get a drink — and use the hashtag #ShopLocalFM. Each day, the Shop Local team will review posts using that hashtag and repost some to the Shop Local Facebook page, and they’ll draw a name to win $100 cash. At the end of the week, all resident posts that used #ShopLocalFM will be entered to win additional cash prizes, which can be picked up at the chamber office, where a photo will be taken for social media.

To learn more about the initiative, sign your local business up to participate, and see all the great deals businesses are offering during this year’s program, visit www.shoplocalfm.com.

Previous article
Double Oak Police Beat
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.