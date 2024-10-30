Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

08/17/2024-Meet Complainant/200-Blk Whistling Duck- Caller had concerns about possibly being blackmailed after having messaged some courtesans.

08/22/2024-Criminal Mischief/100-Blk Eagles Peak Ln-Caller concerned because someone was going through their trash that was out in the roadway.

08/24/2024-Animal Complaint/200-Blk Rancho Vista Ln-Armadillo trapped in a cage.

08/25/2024-Welfare Concern/8400-Blk Justin Rd-Dog locked in car with no AC running.

08/27/2024-Citizen Assist/500-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Caller needed officer assistance with garage door.

09/01/2024-Death Investigation/300-Blk Oakview Dr-Death investigation. (See ICYMI on Page A3 for more details)

09/05/2024-Traffic Complaint/100-Blk Fox Trot Ln-Caller wanted to speak with officer regarding a large rock being hit, possibly by a bus. The caller advised he was going to stop all school buses to “question” them. The caller was advised not to. The caller ultimately did not stop the school buses.

09/07/2024-Vehicle Complaint/8300-Blk Justin Rd-People stopped for a turtle crossing the road.

09/09/2024-Suspicious Person/100-Blk N Woodland Trl-High School Seniors playing Senior Assassin.