AVX Aircraft Company moving headquarters to Alliance Airport

Hillwood and Alliance Aviation Services this week welcomed AVX Aircraft Company, a pioneering aerospace corporation specializing in advanced vertical lift technology solutions, to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

“AVX’s decision to establish its headquarters at this strategic location marks a significant commitment to advance innovation and growth in the aviation industry in Hillwood’s AllianceTexas development,” Hillwood said in a statement. “AVX Aircraft Company brings a team of 40 engineers and professionals dedicated to expanding and testing unmanned aircraft systems for military and commercial applications … AVX is poised to accelerate its efforts in advancing vertical lift technology.”

AVX anticipates doubling its workforce within the next year, according to Hillwood.

“Over the past 18 years, our focus has been on innovative design, and our new headquarters and prototyping shop will give us a competitive edge as we advance technology in our industry,” said AVX President Kendall Goodman. “Our team of highly trained engineers, aviation professionals and former military personnel feel right at home at this aerospace and technology hub that Perot Field provides.”

Hillwood and AVX hosted a ribbon-cutting event at the airport on Tuesday.

“AVX’s focus on advancement in the aerospace sector makes it the perfect customer to establish a presence at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone,” said Bill Burton, executive vice president of marketing and development at Hillwood. “We’re excited to see how they evolve mobility technology in North Texas.”