Bartonville Police Blotter

Here are some of the calls for service from the month of August that the Bartonville Police Department responded to:

An officer was dispatched to one of our amazing equestrian centers, in reference to approximately 300 people who had arrived to take pictures of the pretty horses. The mass photographers were asked to vacate the area safely.

Officers were dispatched to investigate a stolen vehicle reported to be driving through the area. SiriusXM notified police that the vehicle was pinging nearby. An officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen by the Fort Worth Police Department. The vehicle was returned to its owner, and an offense report was generated.

An officer was dispatched to a loose dog running in traffic on FM 407. Our agile officer was able to doggedly chase the suspect until the canine was placed into his custody. While wrestling with the four-legged jaywalker, our officer was notified of a suspicious person in a swimsuit walking near FM 407. The suspicious person was determined not to be suspicious at all, but rather the foster parent of our furry friend. They were returned and the case was closed.

An officer was dispatched to a local business where an employee showed up intoxicated. The owners wanted the now-former employee to be criminally trespassed from the location. He was trespassed and released to sober individuals.