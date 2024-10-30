Wednesday, October 30, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville Police Blotter

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
1

Here are some of the calls for service from the month of August that the Bartonville Police Department responded to:

An officer was dispatched to one of our amazing equestrian centers, in reference to approximately 300 people who had arrived to take pictures of the pretty horses. The mass photographers were asked to vacate the area safely.

Officers were dispatched to investigate a stolen vehicle reported to be driving through the area. SiriusXM notified police that the vehicle was pinging nearby. An officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen by the Fort Worth Police Department. The vehicle was returned to its owner, and an offense report was generated.

An officer was dispatched to a loose dog running in traffic on FM 407. Our agile officer was able to doggedly chase the suspect until the canine was placed into his custody. While wrestling with the four-legged jaywalker, our officer was notified of a suspicious person in a swimsuit walking near FM 407. The suspicious person was determined not to be suspicious at all, but rather the foster parent of our furry friend. They were returned and the case was closed.

An officer was dispatched to a local business where an employee showed up intoxicated. The owners wanted the now-former employee to be criminally trespassed from the location. He was trespassed and released to sober individuals.

Previous article
Early voting ends Friday
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.